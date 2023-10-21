Can 2g - Wild Pitch

$3.75

It's never going to stop. It piles up and we hope, in vain, to push it out of the way. The Snowmageddon is upon us! In between shoveling sessions, sit by the fire and have a session with this malty, high ABV goodness. With enough warmth to feel it in your bones, this malt monstrosity will match up against the storm outside with a storm of flavor ranging from wheat, cracker, bread and dark chocolate to a slight cherry note from the Belgian yeast strain used. We might not be able to do anything about the snow outside, but we can tame the storm inside.