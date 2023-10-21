Willow Rock Brewing Company
No reviews yet
115 Game Rd
Syracuse, NY 13210
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
To-Go Beer
Cans to Go
Black as night, silent, delicious. This American Imperial Stout is big, rich, and hoppy! Willow Rock’s 7th Anniversary celebrates everything roasty, toasty, and hoppy, all in one can. Loaded with Apollo, Cascade, and Citra hops, this beer is a hopheads stout. Celebrate with us! Cheers!
Lush and aromatic with rich notes of malt, cracker, and ripe hops. Traditional pilsner flavors blend with a unique dry hopping to make this Italian Style Pilsner full, fresh and delicious. Made with the finest German malt and all noble hops.
Waiting and waiting in the pumpkin patch can really pay off. This imperial amber ale is pumpkin pie in a glass. With clove, nutmeg, caramel and cinnamon layered on boozy pumpkin all backed up with a malty amber beer.
Blonde Ale - 5.5% Breakout of the zone with this crushable blonde ale. Combining pilsner malt and noble hops makes this one easy drinking beer.
Breakfast Stout - 6.5% If you’re drinking at breakfast, it’s brunch. We’re checking all the boxes of a balanced breakfast beer: Oatmeal, Maple Syrup, Recess Coffee.
Syracuse Craft Lager - 4.8% An historic lager recipe updated by modern brewing practices. A light-bodied approachable beer, typical of this style, that is for anyone, at any time.
Blonde Ale - 5.5% Breakout of the zone with this crushable blonde ale. Combining pilsner malt and noble hops makes this one easy drinking beer.
NEIPA - 6.2% Exploding with Citra Cryo and Apollo hops, this one balances dank and citrus with a unique malt from Ireland grown specifically for IPAs. Mister Zero is a movie character reference and is making no claims to any level of nutritional value of the beer itself. Beer still contains a normal amount of calories, gluten, hops, grain and alcohol normal of the style of beer that it is.
A rich, creamy Irish red, Galway is as smooth as an Irish meadow. Rich with caramel malts and traditional floor-malted barley, this beer is flavorful but easy drinking enough to have another…and another. Sláinte!
You know it's summer when the peaches and strawberries come rampaging in. Bursting with huge amounts of fresh fruit there's just enough of a sour bite to hold this monster at bay. Keep it cold and respect the freshness. Summer never lasts long.
Crisp and delicious amber ale perfect for grilling all summer long!
A Bold west coast IPA brimming with cascade, centennial and columbus. Bitter but enjoyable for all the hopheads out there. Half in the Bag will get you where you're going.
Pale Wheat Ale - 5.1% abv The raging sun laments as this crisp pale wheat summer ale cuts through the Summer heat. Combining lemon peel and coriander with barley and wheat makes this the go-to beer for summer fun in the sun. The raging sun laments as this crisp pale wheat summer ale cuts through the Summer heat. ombining lemon peel and coriander with barley and wheat makes this the go-to beer for summer fun in the sun.
Oktoberfest - 6.4% Fall y’all. Raise your mug to warm days and cool nights. Celebrate the season with a brew that boosts your spirits, with deep malt aromas and traditional lager flavors. Like a maple leaf in peak color, this reddish beauty is biscuity, malty and so endlessly quaffable, you may start speaking fluent German. Wünderbar!
Iron Horse is a beer with a cause. Every pint of Iron Horse helps donate to find a treatment, and eventually a cure, for ALS. Named after the disease's namesake, Lou Gehrig, Iron Horse is a NEIPA made with the 2020 Ales for ALS special hop blend. Join us in doing what we can to battle ALS. A cure, one pint at a time.
A touch of smooth hops mix with shockingly powerful chocolate and caramel malts.
Sliding and moving all over your palate, Junk Baller is New England India Pale Lager loaded with Mosaic and Simcoe. Hazy but crisp, tropical but dank, this beer can throw anything at you. Don’t worry though, it’s sure to be a hit.
This warm weather pale ale is perfect for hanging at the lake, letting time go by. Bright and hoppy from fresh Cascade, Citra and Simcoe, you'll still find a nice bready balance. Just like the days at the lake, you won't want this one leave. But like fair weather, it's only here for so long.
Filled with fresh dragonfruit flavor, this clean, low-carb seltzer is a great way to cool down. Rounded out with just a touch of blueberry, this seltzer is fierce with flavor, but tame to drink.
Mint and Lime for those days in the sun, those days in the lawn or those days at the beach. Bright, crisp, and refreshing, feel the cool mint and citrus lime flavors keep you chill, wherever you are in nature.
Passionfruit, Orange, and Guava come together like a warm tropical breeze. Whether it’s the ocean, the lake, or the pool, POG is sure to be just the right amount of refreshing for getting back to nature.
NEIPA - 6.2% Exploding with Citra Cryo and Apollo hops, this one balances dank and citrus with a unique malt from Ireland grown specifically for IPAs. Mister Zero is a movie character reference and is making no claims to any level of nutritional value of the beer itself. Beer still contains a normal amount of calories, gluten, hops, grain and alcohol normal of the style of beer that it is.
Orange creamsicle NEIPA is smooth, Orange and vanilla with a lot of fruity dryhop to play along. Thick body, like drinking melted ice cream.
A rich, creamy Irish red, Galway is as smooth as an Irish meadow. Rich with caramel malts and traditional floor-malted barley, this beer is flavorful but easy drinking enough to have another…and another. Sláinte!
It's never going to stop. It piles up and we hope, in vain, to push it out of the way. The Snowmageddon is upon us! In between shoveling sessions, sit by the fire and have a session with this malty, high ABV goodness. With enough warmth to feel it in your bones, this malt monstrosity will match up against the storm outside with a storm of flavor ranging from wheat, cracker, bread and dark chocolate to a slight cherry note from the Belgian yeast strain used. We might not be able to do anything about the snow outside, but we can tame the storm inside.
Growlers
Bottles to Go
Kegs
1/6 keg (5.16 Gal)
1/6 keg (5.16 Gal)
1/6 keg (5.16 Gal)
1/2 Keg (15.5 gal)
1/6 keg (5.16 Gal)
1/6 keg (5.16 Gal)
1/2 barrel (15.5 gal)
1/6 barrel (5.16 gal)
1/6 Keg (5.16 gal)
1/4 keg (7.75 Gal)
1/2 keg (15.5 gal)
1/6 Keg (5.16 Gal)
1/2 Barrel (15.5 gal)
1/6 Barrel (5.16 gal)
1/6 Barrel (5.16 gal)
1/6 keg (5.16 Gal)
1/6 keg (5.16 Gal)
1/6 keg (5.16 Gal)
1/6 Keg (5.16 Gal)
1/2 Barrel (15.5 gal)
1/6 keg (5.16 Gal)
5.16 gal (1/6 barrel)
15.5 Gal (1/2 barrel)
1/4 keg (7.75 Gal)
1/6 Keg (5.16 Gal)
1/2 Keg (15.5 Gal)
1/6 Keg (5.16 Gal)
1/2 Keg (15.5 Gal)
1/6 Keg (5.16 Gal)
1/2 Keg (15.5 Gal)
1/2 Keg (15.5 Gal)
1/6 Keg (5.16 Gal)
1/4 keg (7.75 Gal)
1/6 Keg (5.16 Gal)
1/6 Keg (5.16 Gal)
1/6 Keg (5.16 Gal)
1/6 Keg (5.16 Gal)
1/6 Keg (5.16 Gal)
Merch / Swag / Misc
Merchadise
Swag
Room Rental
Membership
2023 Mug Club Membership!! Membership includes: 20oz pours for the price of 16oz pints 10% off Cans, Flights, Merch and Kegs 2 exclusive mug club events each year Plus get to keep the mug at the end of the year! Mug Club will last all of 2023. Please be sure to include your email address that you check most frequently so we can keep you up to date on all Mug Club news and special offers! ***If you have a preferred mug number please add to the order notes, otherwise we'll be in contact to let you choose your mug number. Mugs numbers and membership are first come first serve. ***
WR Snacks
Knotty Pretzels
.50 cent snacks
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Willow Rock prides itself on making the best local craft beer it can. Using fresh ingredients and a tested approach, we brew a variety of beers wider than this great, green state. From Congress, our American lager, to Jim, our brown ale; Mister Zero, our hazy IPA and everything in between, we keep an award-winning selection of brews on tap year-round, so there’s no FOMO here; you always get our best.
115 Game Rd, Syracuse, NY 13210