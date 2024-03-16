LODEDSYR
510 Westcott Street
Syracuse, NY 13210
Featured Items
- 6PC LODED NUGGIES$7.00
6PC Nuggies, with choice of LODED scratch made dipping sauce.
- (SM) CHIPOTLE FRENCH TOAST CHICKEN BACON WAFFLE MAC$7.00
Waffle bed topped with LODED Mac N Cheese, chopped LODED & Dredged Fresh N Fried Chicken, Soaked in Rise N Shine’s chipotle French toast sauce, & topped with chopped bacon
- (LG) JUST THE MAC$8.50
Just the Mac & Cheese
Food
CHICKEN NUGGIES
LODED SMASH BURGERS
- BULL-GO-GI SMASH$13.00
2 LODED N smashed steak burgers, with cheese, Fried Pork belly, korean bbq sauce, sriracha spiked frizzled onions, & garlic scallion aioli on a potato bun
- CHEESESTEAK WIT WIZ SMASH$15.00
2 LODED N smashed steak burgers, shaved sirloin steak, peppers & onions, cheese wiz sauce, fried mozzarella, Mayo, on potato bun
- GAHHBAGE SMASH$13.00
2 LODED N smashed steak burgers, fries, Mac & cheese, Rise N Shines Dirty D meat hot Sauce, onions, cheese, topped with LODED’s special SAWWCE on potato bun
- GRANDMA'S COGLIONI'S SMASH$13.00
2 LODED N smashed steak burgers, grandma’s smashed meatballs, fried mozzarella, marinara, red pepper parm, & Mozzarella cheese slide on potato bun
- JUST THE SMASH$9.50
2 LODED N smashed steak burgers, with cheese, pickles & loded house sawwce on a potato bun
- MEXI BIRRIA SMASH$13.00
2 LODED N smashed certified angus steak burgers, pork Carnitas, nacho cheese, pickled jalapeños, lime crema on potato bun with a side of Birria broth for your dipping pleasure
- SURF N TURF SMASH$20.00
2 LODED N smashed steak burgers, Shaved sirloin steak, grilled shrimp, lobster claws, lime garlic aioli & cheese , on potato bun
- MÉNAGE TROIS SMASH$19.20
2 LODED N smashed steak burgers topped with a Cool-Ranch Dorito Encrusted Chicken Tender, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickled Onions, Nashville Hot Sauce, & Maple Aioli on a Potato Bun.
LODED FRIED CHICKEN
- NASHVILLE HOT N DILLY DILLY CHICKEN$11.00
LODED Chicken tenders, Nashville hot sauce, Rise N Shine’s creamy dilly dilly sauce, fried dill pickles chips & butter lettuce on potato bun
- CHIPOTLE FRENCH TOAST CHICKEN BACON WAFFLE$11.00
LODED Chicken tenders, soaked in Rise N Shine’s chipotle French toast sauce, & crispy bacon on a sweet waffle bun
- COOL DORITO$11.00
Cool ranch Dorito dusted LODED Chicken tenders , lettuce, tomato, bacon, house frizzled onions & chipotle cool ranch on potato bun
- JUST THE CHICK$7.50
LODED chicken tenders, LODED house SAWWCE, & sliced pickles on potato bun
LODED TO THE MAC
- (LG) JUST THE MAC$8.50
Just the Mac & Cheese
- (SM) JUST THE MAC$4.50
Just the Mac & Cheese
- (LG) BULL-GO-GI MAC$14.00
Chopped BULL-GO-GI fried pork belly , sriracha spiked frizzled onions , drizzled garlic scallion aioli, drizzled Korean bbq sauce over LODED Mac N cheese
- (SM) BULL-GO-GI MAC$7.00
Chopped BULL-GO-GI fried pork belly , sriracha spiked frizzled onions , drizzled garlic scallion aioli, drizzled Korean bbq sauce over LODED Mac N cheese
- (SM) CHEESESTEAK WIT WIZ MAC$7.00
Shaved angus Steak, peppers & onions, drizzled cheese wiz sauce, fried mozzarella, on LODED Mac N Cheese
- (LG) CHIPOTLE FRENCH TOAST CHICKEN BACON WAFFLE MAC$14.00
Waffle bed topped with LODED Mac N Cheese, chopped LODED & Dredged Fresh N Fried Chicken, Soaked in Rise N Shine’s chipotle French toast sauce, & topped with chopped bacon
- (SM) CHIPOTLE FRENCH TOAST CHICKEN BACON WAFFLE MAC$7.00
Waffle bed topped with LODED Mac N Cheese, chopped LODED & Dredged Fresh N Fried Chicken, Soaked in Rise N Shine’s chipotle French toast sauce, & topped with chopped bacon
- (LG) COOL DORITO MAC$14.00
Chopped Cool ranch Dorito dusted LODED & dredged fresh fried chicken tenders, bacon, house frizzled onions & drizzled chipotle cool ranch over LODED Mac N Cheese
- (SM) COOL DORITO MAC$7.00
Chopped Cool ranch Dorito dusted LODED & dredged fresh fried chicken tenders, bacon, house frizzled onions & drizzled chipotle cool ranch over LODED Mac N Cheese
- (LG) CHEESESTEAK WIT WIZ MAC$14.00
Shaved angus Steak, peppers & onions, drizzled cheese wiz sauce, fried mozzarella, on LODED Mac N Cheese
- (LG) GAHHBAGE SMASH MAC$14.00
LODED n smashed certified angus steak burger, fries, Rise N Shines Dirty D meat hot Sauce & onions, topped over LODED Mac N Cheese and drizzled LODED special 'sawwce'
- (SM) GAHHBAGE SMASH MAC$7.00
LODED n smashed certified angus steak burger, fries, Rise N Shines Dirty D meat hot Sauce & onions, topped over LODED Mac N Cheese and drizzled LODED special 'sawwce'
- (LG) GRANDMAS COGLIONI'S MAC$14.00
Grandmas smashed meatballs, fried mozz cheese, organic marinara, topped with red pepper parm cheese over LODED Mac N cheese
- (SM) GRANDMAS COGLIONI'S MAC$7.00
Grandmas smashed meatballs, fried mozz cheese, organic marinara, topped with red pepper parm cheese over LODED Mac N cheese
- (SM) MÉNAGE TROIS MAC$8.00
LODED MAC N CHEESE topped with LODED N Smashed Steak Burger, Cool-Ranch Dorito Encrusted Chicken Tender, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickled Onions, Nashville Hot Sauce, & Maple Aioli
- (LG) MEXI BIRRIA MAC$14.00
Carnitas, nacho cheese sauce, drizzled birria broth, sliced pickled jalapeños, drizzled lime crema over LODED Mac N Cheese
- (SM) MEXI BIRRIA MAC$7.00
Carnitas, nacho cheese sauce, drizzled birria broth, sliced pickled jalapeños, drizzled lime crema over LODED Mac N Cheese
- (LG) NASHVILLE HOT N DILLY DILLY CHICKEN MAC$14.00
LODED Mac N Cheese topped with LODED & Dredged Fresh N Fried Chicken, Nashville hot sauce, drizzled Rise N Shine’s creamy dilly dilly sauce, & fried dill pickles chips
- (SM) NASHVILLE HOT N DILLY DILLY CHICKEN MAC$7.00
LODED Mac N Cheese topped with LODED & Dredged Fresh N Fried Chicken, Nashville hot sauce, drizzled Rise N Shine’s creamy dilly dilly sauce, & fried dill pickles chips
- (LG) MÉNAGE TROIS MAC$15.00
LODED MAC N CHEESE topped with LODED N Smashed Steak Burger, Cool-Ranch Dorito Encrusted Chicken Tender, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickled Onions, Nashville Hot Sauce, & Maple Aioli
- (LG) SURF N TURF MAC$26.00
Shaved angus steak, lime grilled shrimp & lobster claws, garlic herb aioli , on LODED Mac N Cheese
- (SM) SURF N TURF MAC$18.00
Shaved angus steak, lime grilled shrimp & lobster claws, garlic herb aioli , on LODED Mac N Cheese
LODED FRIES
- (LG) JUST THE FRIES$5.50
- (SM) JUST THE FRIES$3.50
- (LG) CLASSIC LODED FRIES$7.00
Crispy Fries topped with house cheese sauce and chopped bacon.
- (SM) CLASSIC LODED FRIES$5.00
Crispy Fries topped with house cheese sauce and chopped bacon.
- (LG) BULL-GO-GI FRIES$12.00
LODED Sweet waffle fries topped with cheddar cheese slide, chopped BULL-GO-GI fried pork belly , sriracha spiked frizzled onions , drizzled garlic scallion aioli, & drizzle Korean bbq sauce
- (SM) BULL-GO-GI FRIES$7.00
LODED Sweet waffle fries topped with cheddar cheese slide, chopped BULL-GO-GI fried pork belly , sriracha spiked frizzled onions , drizzled garlic scallion aioli, & drizzle Korean bbq sauce
- (LG) CHEESESTEAK WIT WIZ FRIES$12.00
LODED Fries topped with Shaved angus Steak, peppers & onions, cheese wiz sauce, & fried mozzarella
- (SM) CHEESESTEAK WIT WIZ FRIES$7.00
LODED Fries topped with Shaved angus Steak, peppers & onions, cheese wiz sauce, & fried mozzarella
- (LG) CHIPOTLE FRENCH TOAST CHICKEN BACON WAFFLE FRIES$12.00
LODED Sweet waffle fries topped with LODED & Dredged Fresh N Fried Chicken, Soaked in Rise N Shine’s chipotle French toast sauce, & chopped crispy bacon
- (SM) CHIPOTLE FRENCH TOAST CHICKEN BACON WAFFLE FRIES$7.00
LODED Sweet waffle fries topped with LODED & Dredged Fresh N Fried Chicken, Soaked in Rise N Shine’s chipotle French toast sauce, & chopped crispy bacon
- (LG) COOL DORITO FRIES$12.00
Chopped Cool ranch Dorito dusted LODED & Dredged Fresh N Fried Chicken , Chopped crispy bacon, house frizzled onions & chipotle cool ranch
- (SM) COOL DORITO FRIES$7.00
Chopped Cool ranch Dorito dusted LODED & Dredged Fresh N Fried Chicken , Chopped crispy bacon, house frizzled onions & chipotle cool ranch
- (LG) GAHHBAGE SMASH FRIES$12.00
LODED Fries topped with certified angus steak burger, Rise N Shine’s Dirty D meat hot sauce, chopped onions, LODED Mac N Cheese, & drizzled LODED special 'sawwce'
- (SM) GAHHBAGE SMASH FRIES$7.00
LODED Fries topped with certified angus steak burger, Rise N Shine’s Dirty D meat hot sauce, chopped onions, LODED Mac N Cheese, & drizzled LODED special 'sawwce'
- (LG) GRANDMAS COGLIONI'S FRIES$12.00
LODED Fries Grandmas smashed meatballs, fried mozz cheese, organic marinara, topped with red pepper parm cheese
- (SM) GRANDMAS COGLIONI'S FRIES$7.00
LODED Fries Grandmas smashed meatballs, fried mozz cheese, organic marinara, topped with red pepper parm cheese
- (LG) MEXI BIRRIA FRIES$12.00
LODED Fries topped with Carnitas, nacho cheese sauce, sliced pickled jalapeños, drizzled lime crema, with a side of Birria Broth for your dipping pleasure
- (SM) MEXI BIRRIA FRIES$7.00
LODED Fries topped with Carnitas, nacho cheese sauce, sliced pickled jalapeños, drizzled lime crema, with a side of Birria Broth for your dipping pleasure
- (LG) MÉNAGE TROIS FRIES$15.00
LODED FRIES topped with LODED N Smashed Steak Burger, Cool-Ranch Dorito Encrusted Chicken Tender, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickled Onions, Nashville Hot Sauce, & Maple Aioli
- (SM) MÉNAGE TROIS FRIES$8.00
LODED FRIES topped with LODED N Smashed Steak Burger, Cool-Ranch Dorito Encrusted Chicken Tender, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickled Onions, Nashville Hot Sauce, & Maple Aioli
- (LG) NASHVILLE HOT N DILLY DILLY CHICKEN FRIES$12.00
LODED Fries topped with LODED & Dredged Fresh N Fried Chicken, Nashville hot sauce, drizzled Rise N Shine’s creamy dilly dilly sauce, & fried dill pickles chips
- (SM) NASHVILLE HOT N DILLY DILLY CHICKEN FRIES$7.00
LODED Fries topped with LODED & Dredged Fresh N Fried Chicken, Nashville hot sauce, drizzled Rise N Shine’s creamy dilly dilly sauce, & fried dill pickles chips
- (LG) SURF N TURF FRIES$26.00
LODED Fries topped with Shaved angus steak, grilled shrimp, chipotle sour cream lime lobster claws, garlic herb aioli , & cheddar cheese slide
- (SM) SURF N TURF FRIES$18.00
LODED Fries topped with Shaved angus steak, grilled shrimp, chipotle sour cream lime lobster claws, garlic herb aioli , & cheddar cheese slide
VEGAN SMASH BURGER
- VEGAN PESTO SMASH$16.00
2 Plant based smash burgers, Vegan Mozzarella, grilled onions & peppers, fire roasted red pepper pesto mayo, and hummus on gluten free Bun
- VEGAN CALI SMASH$16.00
2 Plant based smash burgers, Guacamole, pickled onions, chipotle aïoli, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, lettuce, vegan cheddar on gluten free Bun
- VEGAN SOUTHWEST BBQ SMASH$16.00
2 Plant based smash burgers, Sweet potato waffle fries, frizzled onions , smokey BBQ sauce, Vegan cheddar on gluten bun.
- VEGAN JUST THE SMASH$12.00
2 Plant based smash burgers, vegan LODED house Sawwce, sliced pickles, & vegan cheddar on gluten free Bun
LODED MAC N CHEEGAN
- LG VEGAN PESTO MAC$12.00
- SM VEGAN PESTO MAC$8.00
LODED’s Plant based MAC N Cheegan topped with grilled onions & peppers, fire roasted red pepper pesto mayo, & hummus
- LG VEGAN CALI MAC$12.00
- SM VEGAN CALI MAC$8.00
LODED’s plant based Mac & cheegan topped with Guacamole, pickled onions, chipotle aïoli, alfalfa sprouts, & tomato.
- LG VEGAN SOUTHWEST BBQ MAC$12.00
- SM VEGAN SOUTHWEST BBQ MAC$8.00
LODED’s Plant based MAC N Cheegan topped with Sweet potato waffle fries, frizzled onions , smokey BBQ sauce
- SM VEGAN JUST THE MAC$6.00
- LG VEGAN JUST THE MAC$10.00
LODED VEGAN FRIES
- LG VEGAN PESTO FRIES$12.00
- SM VEGAN PESTO FRIES$8.00
LODED’s Fries topped with Cheegan, grilled onions & peppers, fire roasted red pepper pesto mayo, & hummus
- LG VEGAN CALI FRIES$12.00
- SM VEGAN CALI FRIES$8.00
LODED’s Fries topped with Cheegan, guacamole, pickled onions, diced tomatoes & alfalfa sprouts
- LG VEGAN SOUTHWEST BBQ FRIES$12.00
- SM VEGAN SOUTHWEST BBQ FRIES$8.00
LODED’s Fries topped with Cheegan, Sweet potato waffle fries, frizzled onions , drizzled smokey BBQ sauce
LODED VEGAN TENDIES
FUNNEL FRIES
VEGAN FRIED CHICKEN
DIPPING SAUCES
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
