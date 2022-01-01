Wooden Pickle Food & Spirits 120 E Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
American style food, bar and grill
Location
120 E Main Street, Marion, VA 24354
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stateline Outpost & Grub - 3979 Jefferson Highway
No Reviews
3979 Jefferson Highway Mouth of Wilson, VA 24363
View restaurant
Shepard's Deli - 1661 Fincastle Tpke.
No Reviews
1661 Fincastle Tpke. Tazewell, VA 24651
View restaurant