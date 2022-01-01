  • Home
Wooden Pickle Food & Spirits 120 E Main Street

No reviews yet

120 E Main Street

Marion, VA 24354

Popular Items

White Flatbread
Clubhouse Turkey
Pickle Fries

Appetizers

Basket of fries

$5.00

Blue Cheese Chips

$8.00

Blue cheese dressing and crumbles, green onions, balsamic glaze

Brewery Fries

$8.00

Truffle oil, garlic, parmesan and herbs, garlic aoili dipping sauce

Crab Dippers

$11.00

Crab & shrimp stuffing, cream cheese and jalapeno fritters with cajun remoulade

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Battered cheese sticks with classic marinara sauce

Pickle Fries

$8.00

A southern favorite, deep fried pickle fries with ranch dipping sauce

Pub Pretzels

$8.00

Baked pretzels with beer cheese dip

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Waffle cut sweet potato fries with BBQ dipping sauce

Wings

$12.00

Tossed with your favorite sauce: buffalo, BBQ, teriyaki, garlic parmesan, mango habenero, sweet chili, Nashville hot, kickin' bourbon

Desserts

Bread pudding

$6.95

Homemade cake

$6.95

Homemade pie

$6.95

Homemade cheesecake

$6.95

Extras

Add bacon

$1.00

Add cheese

$0.75

Egg sandwich

$3.50

Extra beer cheese

$0.75

Extra cajun aioli

$0.50

Extra chipotle

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra garlic aioli

$0.50

Extra pickle

$0.75

Extra roll

$0.50

Extra side of buffalo

$0.50

Side of chicken

$6.00

Side of Chicken Salad

$6.00

Side of marinara

$0.50

Side of salmon

$11.00

Side of shrimp

$6.00

Flatbreads

Brooklyn PD

$12.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella, basil

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Grilled chicken, red onionm, blue cheesem mozzarella, buffalo sauce

Chicken Pesto

$12.00

Grilled chicken, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto

Four Cheese

$11.00

Tomato sauce, ricotta, parmesan, provolone, mozzarella

Hawaiian

$11.00

Tomato sauce, ham, pineapple, red onion,m ricotta, mozzarella

Margherita Flatbread

$11.00

Virgin olive oil, oven roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil

Mediterranean

$12.00

Grilled chicken, spinach, roasted red peppers, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, feta, fresh mozzarella, pesto

White Flatbread

$11.00

white sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, feta, basil

Griddled and Panini

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.75

Chicken breast breaded & tossed in house buffalo sauce, lettuce, chipotle, provolone

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.25

Autumn berry chicken salad, on spinach wrap or choice of bread

Clubhouse Turkey

$12.25

Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Crabby Patty

$12.75

Deep fried crab and shrimp cake, lettuce, green onionm, cajun aioli on toasted ciabatta

Grilled Chicken Caesar Panini

$11.75

Grilled chicken, provolone, Caesar dressing, Romaine

Grilled Chicken Caprese Panini

$11.75

Grilled cicken, provolone, basil, tomato,balsamic, garlic aioli

Lunch Special

$10.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.75

Chargrilled flank steak, provolone cheese, grilled peppers & onions, mayo, lettuce, served on a hoagie roll

Portobello Club Panini

$12.25

Southern BLT Panini

$12.25

Cream cheese, fontina, avocado, grilled portobello muchroom, roasted red peppers, spinach

Turkey Avocado BLT

$12.25

Turkey, bacon, fontina, lettuce, avocado, tomato & mayo

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$11.75

Mac n' cheese, cheddar, swiss, bacon, garlic aioli

Kids' Menu

Cheese Flatbread

$8.50

Chicken Nuggets

$7.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

Quesadilla

$7.50

`

Off The Grill

Atlantic Salmon

$24.00

8 oz wild caught Atlantic salmon served with your choice of 2 sides

Brats

$5.00

Grouper Dinner

$17.00

Oyster Basket

$19.00

Fresh, house breaded and fried oysters, served with fries coleslad and hugh puppies

Ribeye

$32.00

12 oz ribeye, seasoned and grilled to order, served with your choice of 2 sides

Southern Fried Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Hand battered chicken served with french fries and a side of house made honey mustard

Salads

Caesar - Full

$8.00

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, house made dressing

Caesar - Half

$5.00

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, house made dressing

Cobb Salad - Full

$11.00

Romaine, dressing, eggs, bacon, ham, cheese, tomato, avocado

Cobb Salad - Half

$6.00

Romaine, dressing, eggs, bacon, ham, cheese, tomato, avocado

House Salad - Full

$6.00

Romaine, cheddar cheese, red onion, tomato, cruotons, house made dressing

House Salad - Half

$4.00

Romaine, cheddar cheese, red onion, tomato, cruotons, house made dressing

Pear and Blue - Full

$11.00

Spring mix, Asian pear, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, red onion, walnuts, blue cheese champagne vinaigrette

Pear and Blue - Half

$6.00

Spring mix, Asian pear, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, red onion, walnuts, blue cheese champagne vinaigrette

Strawberry Summer - Full

$11.00

Spring mix, strawberries, candied pecans, feta cheese, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette

Strawberry Summer - Half

$6.00

Spring mix, strawberries, candied pecans, feta cheese, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette

Sides

French fries

$5.00

New potatoes

$5.00

Mac-n-cheese

$5.00

Pasta salad

$5.00

Seasonal fruit

$5.00

Seasonal vegetables

$5.00

Soups

Bowl

$6.50

Cup

$4.50

Tacos

Baja Shrimp Street Tacos

$13.50

Chili rubbed, grilled shrimp with red cabbage, salsa verde, cotija cheese

Carnitas Street Tacos

$13.50

Marinated pulled pork with diced tomatoes, onions, avacado, chipotle crema, fresh cilantro

Mahi Mahi Street Tacos

$13.50

Chili rubbed mahi mahi with grilled pineapple pico, red cabbage, chipotle crema, cotija cheese

Daily Specials

Mike's Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Drinks

Bottled Spring Water

$1.50

Coffee- Decaf

$2.00

Coffee- Regular

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mellow Yellow

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

American style food, bar and grill

Location

120 E Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Directions

Main pic

