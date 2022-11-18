  • Home
Woolard Technology Center 70 Innovation Way

No reviews yet

70 Innovation Way

Camden, SC 29020

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

*Caution Fried in a Peanut Oil Blend

Sides

Fries

$2.25

*Caution Fried in a peanut oil blend

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$1.00

Fair Food

Corn Dog

$2.50

* Caution Fried in a Peanut Oil Blend

Catering

Hall of Fame Banquet

$15.00

SC Welding Group

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! * Caution all fried food is cooked in a Peanut Oil Blend

70 Innovation Way, Camden, SC 29020

Directions

