Ye's Apothecary 119 Orchard st

119 Orchard Street

Manhattan, NY 10002

Order Again

凉菜 Cold Plates

凉拌黄瓜 Cucumber Salad

$12.00

口水鸡 Mouth Watering Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

凉拌豆干 Sichuan Spicy Dried Tofu

$14.00

夫妻肺片 Husband & Wife Special

$15.00

点心 Dim Sum A La Carte

葱油饼 Scallion Pancakes

$14.00

烧卖 Canton Shumai

$14.00Out of stock

锅贴 Potstickers

$15.00+

水晶虾饺 Har Gow

$15.00Out of stock

小吃 Small

四川抄手 Sichuan Wontons

$14.00

街边炸豆腐 Crispy Tofu

$14.00

咸蛋黄玉米 Golden Corn

$14.00

老干妈鸡翅 Godmother’s Chicken Wings

$14.00

麻辣串串 Street Skewers (3pcs) (chicken or beef)

$14.00+

柚子辣虾 Yuzu Shrimp

$16.00

四川牛 Szechuan Beef

$16.00

⾹醋排⻣ Sweet & Sour Ribs

$16.00

分享 Sharing

长沙辣子鸡 Changsha Spiced Chicken

$20.00

芒果鸡 Mango Chicken

$20.00

毛氏红烧肉 Chairman’s Pork Belly

$21.00

小炒黄牛 Fragrant Yellow Beef

$20.00

蟹黄豆腐 Crab Tofu

$22.00

香辣鱼片 Chili Filet-O-Fish

$22.00

渔夫虾 Fisherman’s Garlic Prawns

$25.00

麻麻鱿鱼 Mala Calamari

$22.00

十三香软壳蟹 Thirteen Spices Soft Shell Crab

$26.00

米/面 Rice + Noodles

成都担担面 Chengdu Dan Dan Noodles

$14.00

石油叉烧炒面 Night Market Noodles

$21.00

星加坡鸭炒饭 Singapore Duck Fried Rice

$24.00

蟹炒饭 Crab Fried Rice

$24.00

白饭 Jasmine White Rice

$2.00

蔬菜 Veggies

虾酱空心菜 Morning Glory

$18.00

蒜香四季豆 Garlic Beans

$18.00

鱼香茄子 Eggplant Tempura

$17.00

黑松露蘑菇沙拉 Truffle Mushroom Salad

$18.00

甜点 Sweets

团团圆圆 Tang Yuan

$16.00

卫生局 Inspector is here!

卫生局 Inspector is here!

Cocktails

下午茶 Afternoon Tea

$17.00

芝麻开门 Open Sesame

$18.00

失去的时间 Lost Hours

$18.00

蜜蜜甜 Bittersweet

$18.00

鸟窝 Bird’s Nest

$18.00

秋菊 The Remedy

$19.00

沙漠之花 Desert Flower

$18.00

农夫与酒 Drunken Farmer

$19.00Out of stock

纪念品 Souvenir

$18.00

最后一杯 Last Call

$17.00

A Twist On Classics

四川古典 Sichuan Old Fashion

$18.00Out of stock

乌龙湯姆可林 Oolong Tom Collins

$17.00

好久梅见 Plum Martini

$18.00

东京嗨棒 Toki Highball

$17.00

辣妹子 Spicy Paloma

$18.00

Classic Cocktails

Negroni

$18.00

Old Fashioned

$18.00

Margarita

$18.00

Mint Julep

$18.00

Moscow Mule

$18.00

Sazerac

$18.00

Whiskey Sour

$18.00

Dirty Martini

$18.00

Dry Martini

$18.00

Mojito

$18.00

Mocktail

$14.00

Specialty Gin

夜莺 Nightingale

$18.00

万年青 Evergreen

$18.00

夜未央 Nightcap

$18.00

丝灯笼 Silk Lantern

$18.00Out of stock

老成都 Old Chengdu

$18.00

吴皇后 Empress Wu

$18.00

龙女 Dragon Lady

$18.00

白葡萄酒 Blanc

Clos Du Bois Chardonnay, California

$16.00+

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio, Alto Adige, Italy

$17.00+

Blank Stare Sauvignon Blanc, Orin Swift, Russian River Valley

$18.00+

Affentaler Riesling,Valley of the Monkey, Germany

$17.00+

Blindfold, Prisoner Wine, California

$88.00

红酒 Rouge

Penfolds Max's Cabernet Sauvignon, South Australia

$17.00+

Carpe Diem Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley

$17.00+Out of stock

Machete Orin Swift, Napa Valley

$19.00+

Gust Syrah Petaluma Gap, Sonoma Valley

$128.00

香槟 Bubbles

Taittinger La Française Brut

$118.00

玫瑰红酒 Rosé

Fleur De Mer, Cotes De Provence

$14.00

日本清酒 Sake

诚镜 Seikyo Sake Junmai Takehara

$40.00

SOTO Junmai Daiginjo Sake

$48.00

白酒 Baijiu

明江四川白酒 Ming River Baijiu, China

$35.00

贵州茅台 Kweichow Moutai, Guizhou, China

$588.00Out of stock

啤酒 Beer

Master Gao Baby Jasmine Lager

$12.00Out of stock

Lucky Buddha

$10.00Out of stock

Victory Golden Monkey Ale

$12.00Out of stock

Gin

St. George

$13.00

Roku Gin

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Bombay East

$13.00Out of stock

Ford’s Gin

$14.00

Empress Gin

$14.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

The Botanist

$14.00

Gunpowder Irish Gin

$14.00

135 East Hyogo Dry Gin

$14.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Hendricks Midsummer Solstice

$16.00Out of stock

Hendricks Lunar

$16.00Out of stock

Porters Tropical Old Tom Gin

$16.00

Sipsmith London Dry Gin

$16.00

Monkey 47 ‘Schwarzwald Dry’ Germany

$24.00

Vodka

Ketel One

$13.00

Haku

$14.00

St. George

$15.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$16.00Out of stock

Whiskey

Redemption Rye

$14.00Out of stock

Suntory Toki

$15.00

Angel’s Envy Bourbon

$16.00

Michter’s Kentucky Whisky

$16.00

Heaven’s Door Whisky

$16.00

Journeyman Distillery Last Feather Rye Whiskey

$18.00

Hibiki Harmony

$28.00

Nikka Whiskey Coffey Grain

$26.00

Yamazaki 12 Yr

$34.00Out of stock

Scotch

Monkey Shoulder

$16.00

Highland Park 17 Yr

$17.00

Glenmorangie 10 Yr Single Malt

$18.00

Kavalan Single Malt

$20.00

Macallan 12 Yr Double Cask

$24.00Out of stock

Tequila

Tromba Reposado

$16.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$20.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$32.00

Absinthe

Absinthe Ordinaire

$14.00

St. George Absinthe Verte

$16.00

Pernod Absinthe

$16.00Out of stock

Soda

Sparking Water

$10.00

Still Water

$10.00

Coke

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Soda

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Lemonade

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Vintage speakeasy bar serving Chinese herbal infused cocktails & classic Szechuan tapas

119 Orchard Street, Manhattan, NY 10002

