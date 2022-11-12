Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Ramen
Asian Fusion

Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK

No reviews yet

4 Rock City Road

Woodstock, NY 12498

Noodle Bowl
Pad Thai w/ Peanuts
Veggie Dumplings

Utensils 🥢

Set(s) of Utensils

NEED UTENSILS? CLICK HERE. If no selection is made, you will NOT receive utensils or napkins. ADJUST QUANTITY for # of SETS NEEDED.

Noodle Bowl

Noodle Bowl

Noodle Bowl

$16.00

Noodle soup w/ choice of protein, mixed vegetables, scallions, mushrooms, and boiled egg. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.

Plates/Entrees

Avocado Tofu Brown Rice Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens w/ tofu, avocado, brown rice, cucumber, carrots, tomatoes, scallions, sesame seeds, and sesame ginger dressing. Gluten free and vegan (unless certain optional additions or substitutions are made).

Banh Mi

$12.00

Sandwich on wheat sub roll w/ pickled vegetables, jalapeños, spicy mayo, and bibb lettuce. *Option to make vegetarian or vegan.

Bento Box

$13.00

Choice of chicken or tofu w/ mixed vegetables in yellow curry sauce. Includes brown rice, ginger rice noodles, mixed greens, and soup. Gluten free. *Option to make vegan.

Bibimbap

$15.00

Korean rice dish w/ choice of protein, kimchi, pickled vegetables, steamed vegetables, sunny side up egg, sprouts, and scallions. Includes bibimbap sauce and side soup. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.

Daily Wrap

$13.00

Choice of chicken or tofu in a flour tortilla w/ kimchi, avocado, rice, spicy mayo, and bibb lettuce. Includes side salad w/ sesame ginger dressing. *Option to make vegetarian or vegan.

Impossible Burger

$17.00

Plant-based burger on a wheat kaiser roll w/ kimchi, vegan spicy mayo, bibb lettuce, and pickles. Includes side salad w/ sesame ginger dressing. Vegan.

Kung Pao Noodles

$14.00

Spicy ramen (wheat) noodle stir-fry w/ broccoli, onions, bell peppers, sunny side up egg, peanuts, sprouts, and scallions. Contains fish sauce and oyster sauce.

Local Grass Fed Burger

$15.00

Northwind Farms (Tivoli, NY) 8 oz. grass-fed beef burger on wheat brioche bun w/ kimchi, spicy mayo, bibb lettuce, and pickles. Includes side salad w/ sesame ginger dressing.

Miso-Sake Cured Salmon

$23.00

Grilled salmon w/ Chinese broccoli, brown rice, miso butter, and scallions. Gluten free.

Pad Thai w/ Peanuts

$12.00

Flat rice noodle stir-fry w/ vegetables, egg, peanuts, cilantro, sprouts, and lime. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan. **Marinade for beef, chicken, and pork belly always contains fish sauce.

Pork Tan Tan

$16.00

Spicy sesame-miso ground pork and ramen (wheat) noodle stir-fry w/ scallions, sesame seeds, and chili oil. Contains oyster sauce.

Red Curry Seafood Stew

$20.00

Thai red coconut curry broth w/ shrimp, cod, calamari, mussels, white rice (contains butter), cilantro, and lime. Gluten free.

Small Plates/Appetizers

Veggie Dumplings

$9.00

Six dumplings (wheat wrapper) filled w/ carrot, cabbage, bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, ginger, garlic, and sesame oil. Includes sweet chili dipping sauce. Vegan.

Pork Dumplings

$9.00

Six dumplings (wheat wrapper) filled w/ braised pork, scallions, sambal chili sauce, tamari, and sesame oil. Includes sweet sesame-soy chili sauce.

Steamed Buns w/ Pickles

$10.00

Two soft steamed wheat buns (contains milk) w/ choice of protein, barbecue sauce, pickles, and scallions. *Option to make vegetarian.

Korean Tacos

Korean Tacos

$10.00

Two soft corn tortillas w/ choice of protein, kimchi, gochujang mayo, cilantro, and lime. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.

Satay w/ Peanut Sauce

$9.00

Two skewers of grilled protein of choice w/ crushed peanuts, scallions, and peanut sauce. *Option to make gluten free or vegan.

Raw Kale Salad

$10.00

Raw kale salad w/ sesame ginger dressing and tamari roasted almonds. *Gluten free unless seitan added. *Vegan unless non-vegan protein added.

Peanut Noodles

$5.00

Udon (wheat) noodles tossed in peanut sauce. Vegan.

Ginger Noodles

$5.00

Noodles tossed in ginger garlic oil. Vegetarian. *Option to make gluten free or vegan.

Specials 🌟

Rock City Special

$10.00

Choice of chicken or tofu in Thai basil chili sauce w/ mixed vegetables and rice. Gluten free. *Option to make vegetarian or vegan.

Korean Cold Soba Noodle Salad

$14.00

w/ Asian pear, red cabbage, carrot, avocado, cucumber, tomato, boiled egg, and radish sprouts in a spicy ginger sesame dressing. *For full ingredient info, please call.

Korean Bowl

$15.00

w/ chicken, kimchi, shiitake mushrooms, sprouts & scallions

Japanese Eggplant & Tofu in Thai Basil Coconut Sauce

$14.00

w/ jasmine rice. Contains fish sauce. Gluten free.

Oyster Mushrooms & Chicken in Kaffir Lime Sauce

$15.00

w/ jasmine rice. Gluten free.

Baby Kale Caesar Salad

$10.00

w/ wonton crisps and shaved parmesan. *For full ingredient info, please call.

Pork Jungle Curry

$14.00

w/ peppers, broccoli, and jasmine rice. *For full ingredient info, please call.

BBQ Pork Tacos

$14.00Out of stock

w/ pickled veggies, Asian pear, hoisin mayo, cilantro, and lime. *For full ingredient info please call restaurant.

Chicken Pho

$17.00

W/ rice noodles, crispy shallots, Thai chili, cilantro, Thai basil, sprouts, and lime. Gluten free. *For full ingredient info, please call.

Sides

Miso Soup

$3.00

12 oz. Includes scallions and shiitake mushrooms. Contains fish stock. Gluten free.

Broth-Side

$3.00

12 oz. Gluten free. *Option to make vegan.

Protein-Side

*Option to make gluten free or vegan.

Noodles-Side

$4.00

*Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.

Rice-Side

$2.00

Gluten free. Vegetarian. *Option to make vegan.

Avocado-Side

$2.00

Gluten free. Vegan.

Mixed Greens-Side

$2.00

Includes sesame ginger dressing. Gluten free. Vegan.

Small House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, carrot, tomato, cucumber & house dressing.

Kimchi-Side

$3.00

Gluten free. Vegan.

Pickled Veggies-Side

$3.00

Gluten free. Vegan.

Jalapeños-Side

$1.00

Gluten free. Vegan.

Steamed Veggies-Side

$3.00

Gluten free. Vegan.

Steamed Kale-Side

$3.00

Gluten free. Vegan.

Broccoli-Side

$3.00

Gluten free. Vegan.

Boiled Egg-Side

$2.00

Gluten free. Vegetarian.

Sauce-Side

Sauce-Side

Gluten free. Vegetarian. *Option to make vegan.

Kids Menu

Kids Noodle Bowl

$8.00

Kids size noodle soup w/ choice of protein and mixed vegetables. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.

Kids Bento Box w/ Satay

$8.00

Choice of grilled chicken or tofu on a stick w/ peanut sauce. Includes broccoli, brown rice, soup, and organic juice box. Gluten free. *Option to make vegan.

Kids Bento Box w/ Udon Veggie Stir-Fry

$8.00

Udon (wheat) noodle and vegetable stir-fry. Includes broccoli, brown rice, soup, and organic juice box. *Option to make vegan.

Kids Bento Box w/ Steamed Bun

$8.00

Soft steamed wheat bun (contains milk) w/ choice of protein, barbecue sauce, and pickles. Includes broccoli, brown rice, soup, and organic juice box. *Option to make vegetarian.

Kids Juice Box

Kids Juice Box

$2.00

Honest brand organic juice box.

Desserts

Vietnamese Coffee Chocolate Tart

$7.00

Chocolate coffee tart topped w/ sweetened condensed milk and peanuts. Contains gluten and dairy.

Coconut Passion Fruit Pudding

$7.00

Coconut milk based passion fruit pudding topped w/ candied ginger. Gluten free. Vegan.

New York Style Cheesecake

$8.00

Contains cream cheese, eggs, sugar, lemon juice, sour cream, vanilla extract, unsalted butter and flour. Choice of plain or with sauce. Contains gluten and dairy.

Caramel Apple Cake

$8.00

Contains eggs, milk, wheat, and soy. *For full ingredient info, please call.

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Contains gluten and dairy.

Carrot Cake 🥕

$8.00

Contains gluten and dairy.

Dog Menu

Yum Yum Dog Bowl 🐶

$4.00

Chicken, vegetables, and white rice.

Bully Stick

$6.00

Free-range, grass-fed, beef gullet dog chew. 6 inch stick.

Dog Biscuit

$2.50

Old Mother Hubbard all natural, oven-baked dog biscuits.

Bubble Tea

*Special Pumpkin Pie Milk Tea*

$6.00
Banana Milk Tea

Banana Milk Tea

$6.00

Contains milk. Caffeine free.

Black Milk Tea

Black Milk Tea

$6.00

Contains milk and caffeine.

Coconut Coffee

Coconut Coffee

$6.00

Contains milk and caffeine.

Fresh Strawberry Milk Tea

Fresh Strawberry Milk Tea

$6.00

Caffeine free. *Option to make vegan.

Honeydew Milk Tea

Honeydew Milk Tea

$6.00

Contains milk and caffeine.

Lavender Milk Tea

Lavender Milk Tea

$6.00

Contains milk and caffeine.

Lychee Milk Tea

Lychee Milk Tea

$6.00

Contains milk. Caffeine free.

Mango Milk Tea

Mango Milk Tea

$6.00

Contains milk and caffeine.

Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$6.00

Contains milk and caffeine.

Papaya Milk Tea

$6.00

Pineapple Milk Tea

$6.00
Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$6.00

Contains milk and caffeine.

Thai Chai Milk Tea

Thai Chai Milk Tea

$6.00
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$6.00

Contains caffeine. *Option to make vegan.

Tropical Passion Fruit

Tropical Passion Fruit

$6.00

Caffeine free. Vegan.

Non-Alcoholic

Strawberry Mint Lemonade

Strawberry Mint Lemonade

$4.00

Lemonade w/ fresh muddled strawberries and mint.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.00
Strawberry Rhubarb Soda

Strawberry Rhubarb Soda

$5.00

House-made soda w/ fresh muddled strawberries.

Local Concord Grape Soda

$5.00

Cherry Yuzu Soda

$5.00

House-made soda w/ cherry puree & yuzu juice.

Cranberry Seltzer Lime

Cranberry Seltzer Lime

$4.00

Cranberry juice and seltzer w/ a splash of lime juice.

Reed's Extra Ginger Brew

Reed's Extra Ginger Brew

$6.00

12 oz. All-natural, strong ginger beer.

Ginger Palmer

Ginger Palmer

$4.00

Lemonade and black iced tea w/ fresh muddled ginger.

Soda

Soda

$2.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, or Ginger Ale.

Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water

Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water

$7.00

16.9 oz.

Kids Juice

Kids Juice

$2.00
Kids Juice Box

Kids Juice Box

$2.00

Honest brand organic juice box.

Seltzer

Seltzer

$2.00

Coffee & Tea

Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50

Cold brew coffee w/ evaporated and sweetened condensed milk. Contains caffeine. *Option to make vegan. (Monkey Joe's Coffee, Kingston, NY)

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Cold brew. Contains caffeine. (Monkey Joe's Coffee, Kingston, NY)

French Press Coffee

French Press Coffee

$4.00

Contains caffeine. *Option for decaf. (Monkey Joe's Coffee, Kingston, NY)

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Strong-brewed black spiced tea w/ evaporated and sweetened condensed milk. Contains caffeine. *Option to make vegan.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00

Black, Green, or Tropical Turmeric. Organic. (Divinitea, Halfmoon, NY)

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.50

Black, Green, Thai Chai, Chamomile, Lavender, Tropical Turmeric, or Fresh Mint. Organic (except fresh mint). (Divinitea, Halfmoon, NY)

Fresh Lemon Ginger Honey Tea

Fresh Lemon Ginger Honey Tea

$4.00

Fresh muddled ginger and lemon w/ honey. Caffeine free.

Thai Chai Iced Latte

Thai Chai Iced Latte

$5.00

House-made chai syrup w/ foamed milk. Contains caffeine. *Option to make iced or vegan.

Specialty Cocktails

Yuzu Margarita

Yuzu Margarita

$14.00

Espolòn, yuzu, Cointreau, and lime.

Thai Martini🍸

Thai Martini🍸

$13.00

Haku vodka, kaffir lime, lemongrass, ginger, lemon & simple.

Passion Fruit Mojito

Passion Fruit Mojito

$12.00

White rum, mint, passion fruit, lime, simple and soda.

Hibiscus Prosecco🌺

Hibiscus Prosecco🌺

$10.00

Prosecco, hibiscus blossom, and hibiscus syrup.

Cucumber Thai Basil Rickey🥒

Cucumber Thai Basil Rickey🥒

$14.00

Roku gin, lime, cucumber, Thai basil, and soda.

Nigori Mule☁️

$11.00

Cloudy nigori sake, ginger beer, and lime.

Cherry Yuzu Whiskey Sour 🍒

$14.00

Toki whiskey, cherry liqueur, yuzu, and cherry purée.

Hot Cider Sake🍶

Hot Cider Sake🍶

Hot apple cider and house sake. Choose small (4oz.) or large (7oz.).

Smoked Apricot & Thai Chili Margarita 🌶

Smoked Apricot & Thai Chili Margarita 🌶

$14.00

Thai chili infused tequila, mezcal, Luxardo apricot liqueur, and lime.

Pumpkin Spice White Russian 🎃

$14.00

Vodka, Kahlúa, pumpkin syrup, cream, whipped cream, and a graham cracker rim.

Fall Spritz 🍂

$14.00

Cinnamon infused aperol, prosecco, apple cider, and seltzer.

Lavender Lemonade🍋

$13.00

Butterfly pea flower infused vodka, house-made lemonade, and lavender bitters.

Beer

Kirin Bottle

Kirin Bottle

$6.00

12 oz. Lager. 5% ABV.

Sapporo Bottle

Sapporo Bottle

$6.00

12 oz. Lager. 4.9% ABV.

Singha Bottle

Singha Bottle

$6.00

12 oz. Lager. 5% ABV.

Mill House Köld One Can

Mill House Köld One Can

$8.00

16 oz. Kölsch. 4.6% ABV. (Poughkeepsie, NY)

Màkku Blueberry

Màkku Blueberry

$9.00

An unfiltered rice beer, Makku is a modern take on Korea’s oldest alcoholic beverage, Makgeolli.

Màkku Passion Fruit

$9.00

Sake

House Sake

House Sake

Gekkeikan sake. Dry, herbaceous, hints of grapefruit. *Warm option available for carafe sizes.

Seikyo “Takehara” Junmai

Seikyo “Takehara” Junmai

Mellow, hints of honey and brown butter. *Warm option available for carafe sizes.

Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori Sake

Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori Sake

Creamy, floral, hints of white grape

Ozeki Nigori

Ozeki Nigori

Unfiltered sake. Creamy, rich, full-bodied.

Joto Daiginjo

Joto Daiginjo

Satin finish, hints of sage and spiced apple.

Hakutsuru Awa Yuki Sparkling Sake

Hakutsuru Awa Yuki Sparkling Sake

Light, fizzy, mildly sweet

Soku Strawberry

Soku Strawberry

$9.00

Sparkling soju strawberry seltzer.

Soku Pineapple

Soku Pineapple

$9.00

Sparkling soju pineapple seltzer.

"Panda" Cup Sake To-Go

"Panda" Cup Sake To-Go

$12.00

6.5 oz. Miyozakura Junmai sake in famous glass panda cup. Smooth and rich w/ a dry crisp finish.

Plum Wine

Plum Wine

Gekkeikan plum wine. Sweet, rich, full-bodied.

Wine

Red Wine (Glass)

Red Wine (Glass)

$10.00

Cabernet Sauvignon or Malbec.

White Wine (Glass)

White Wine (Glass)

$10.00

Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, or Dry Riesling.

Rosé (Glass)

Rosé (Glass)

$12.00
Prosecco (Glass)

Prosecco (Glass)

$10.00
Wine Bottle

Wine Bottle

Red, White, Rosé, or Prosecco.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Yum Yum is our take on Japanese noodle bowls, Southeast Asian street-food and other Asian specialties. We want to delight our guests with a dining destination that unites fresh healthful food with fast service for an affordable price! We always try to keep things fresh by changing our menu according to the seasons and keeping flavors at their peak. Since 2010, when we opened our first restaurant in Woodstock, NY, we have strived to create a vibe that is fun, hip and whimsical—a place where everyone can feel at home and enjoy tasty food alongside well-crafted beverages.

Website

Location

4 Rock City Road, Woodstock, NY 12498

Directions

