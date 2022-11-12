Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK
No reviews yet
4 Rock City Road
Woodstock, NY 12498
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Utensils 🥢
Noodle Bowl
Plates/Entrees
Avocado Tofu Brown Rice Salad
Mixed greens w/ tofu, avocado, brown rice, cucumber, carrots, tomatoes, scallions, sesame seeds, and sesame ginger dressing. Gluten free and vegan (unless certain optional additions or substitutions are made).
Banh Mi
Sandwich on wheat sub roll w/ pickled vegetables, jalapeños, spicy mayo, and bibb lettuce. *Option to make vegetarian or vegan.
Bento Box
Choice of chicken or tofu w/ mixed vegetables in yellow curry sauce. Includes brown rice, ginger rice noodles, mixed greens, and soup. Gluten free. *Option to make vegan.
Bibimbap
Korean rice dish w/ choice of protein, kimchi, pickled vegetables, steamed vegetables, sunny side up egg, sprouts, and scallions. Includes bibimbap sauce and side soup. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
Daily Wrap
Choice of chicken or tofu in a flour tortilla w/ kimchi, avocado, rice, spicy mayo, and bibb lettuce. Includes side salad w/ sesame ginger dressing. *Option to make vegetarian or vegan.
Impossible Burger
Plant-based burger on a wheat kaiser roll w/ kimchi, vegan spicy mayo, bibb lettuce, and pickles. Includes side salad w/ sesame ginger dressing. Vegan.
Kung Pao Noodles
Spicy ramen (wheat) noodle stir-fry w/ broccoli, onions, bell peppers, sunny side up egg, peanuts, sprouts, and scallions. Contains fish sauce and oyster sauce.
Local Grass Fed Burger
Northwind Farms (Tivoli, NY) 8 oz. grass-fed beef burger on wheat brioche bun w/ kimchi, spicy mayo, bibb lettuce, and pickles. Includes side salad w/ sesame ginger dressing.
Miso-Sake Cured Salmon
Grilled salmon w/ Chinese broccoli, brown rice, miso butter, and scallions. Gluten free.
Pad Thai w/ Peanuts
Flat rice noodle stir-fry w/ vegetables, egg, peanuts, cilantro, sprouts, and lime. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan. **Marinade for beef, chicken, and pork belly always contains fish sauce.
Pork Tan Tan
Spicy sesame-miso ground pork and ramen (wheat) noodle stir-fry w/ scallions, sesame seeds, and chili oil. Contains oyster sauce.
Red Curry Seafood Stew
Thai red coconut curry broth w/ shrimp, cod, calamari, mussels, white rice (contains butter), cilantro, and lime. Gluten free.
Small Plates/Appetizers
Veggie Dumplings
Six dumplings (wheat wrapper) filled w/ carrot, cabbage, bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, ginger, garlic, and sesame oil. Includes sweet chili dipping sauce. Vegan.
Pork Dumplings
Six dumplings (wheat wrapper) filled w/ braised pork, scallions, sambal chili sauce, tamari, and sesame oil. Includes sweet sesame-soy chili sauce.
Steamed Buns w/ Pickles
Two soft steamed wheat buns (contains milk) w/ choice of protein, barbecue sauce, pickles, and scallions. *Option to make vegetarian.
Korean Tacos
Two soft corn tortillas w/ choice of protein, kimchi, gochujang mayo, cilantro, and lime. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
Satay w/ Peanut Sauce
Two skewers of grilled protein of choice w/ crushed peanuts, scallions, and peanut sauce. *Option to make gluten free or vegan.
Raw Kale Salad
Raw kale salad w/ sesame ginger dressing and tamari roasted almonds. *Gluten free unless seitan added. *Vegan unless non-vegan protein added.
Peanut Noodles
Udon (wheat) noodles tossed in peanut sauce. Vegan.
Ginger Noodles
Noodles tossed in ginger garlic oil. Vegetarian. *Option to make gluten free or vegan.
Specials 🌟
Rock City Special
Choice of chicken or tofu in Thai basil chili sauce w/ mixed vegetables and rice. Gluten free. *Option to make vegetarian or vegan.
Korean Cold Soba Noodle Salad
w/ Asian pear, red cabbage, carrot, avocado, cucumber, tomato, boiled egg, and radish sprouts in a spicy ginger sesame dressing. *For full ingredient info, please call.
Korean Bowl
w/ chicken, kimchi, shiitake mushrooms, sprouts & scallions
Japanese Eggplant & Tofu in Thai Basil Coconut Sauce
w/ jasmine rice. Contains fish sauce. Gluten free.
Oyster Mushrooms & Chicken in Kaffir Lime Sauce
w/ jasmine rice. Gluten free.
Baby Kale Caesar Salad
w/ wonton crisps and shaved parmesan. *For full ingredient info, please call.
Pork Jungle Curry
w/ peppers, broccoli, and jasmine rice. *For full ingredient info, please call.
BBQ Pork Tacos
w/ pickled veggies, Asian pear, hoisin mayo, cilantro, and lime. *For full ingredient info please call restaurant.
Chicken Pho
W/ rice noodles, crispy shallots, Thai chili, cilantro, Thai basil, sprouts, and lime. Gluten free. *For full ingredient info, please call.
Sides
Miso Soup
12 oz. Includes scallions and shiitake mushrooms. Contains fish stock. Gluten free.
Broth-Side
12 oz. Gluten free. *Option to make vegan.
Protein-Side
*Option to make gluten free or vegan.
Noodles-Side
*Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
Rice-Side
Gluten free. Vegetarian. *Option to make vegan.
Avocado-Side
Gluten free. Vegan.
Mixed Greens-Side
Includes sesame ginger dressing. Gluten free. Vegan.
Small House Salad
Mixed greens, carrot, tomato, cucumber & house dressing.
Kimchi-Side
Gluten free. Vegan.
Pickled Veggies-Side
Gluten free. Vegan.
Jalapeños-Side
Gluten free. Vegan.
Steamed Veggies-Side
Gluten free. Vegan.
Steamed Kale-Side
Gluten free. Vegan.
Broccoli-Side
Gluten free. Vegan.
Boiled Egg-Side
Gluten free. Vegetarian.
Sauce-Side
Gluten free. Vegetarian. *Option to make vegan.
Kids Menu
Kids Noodle Bowl
Kids size noodle soup w/ choice of protein and mixed vegetables. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
Kids Bento Box w/ Satay
Choice of grilled chicken or tofu on a stick w/ peanut sauce. Includes broccoli, brown rice, soup, and organic juice box. Gluten free. *Option to make vegan.
Kids Bento Box w/ Udon Veggie Stir-Fry
Udon (wheat) noodle and vegetable stir-fry. Includes broccoli, brown rice, soup, and organic juice box. *Option to make vegan.
Kids Bento Box w/ Steamed Bun
Soft steamed wheat bun (contains milk) w/ choice of protein, barbecue sauce, and pickles. Includes broccoli, brown rice, soup, and organic juice box. *Option to make vegetarian.
Kids Juice Box
Honest brand organic juice box.
Desserts
Vietnamese Coffee Chocolate Tart
Chocolate coffee tart topped w/ sweetened condensed milk and peanuts. Contains gluten and dairy.
Coconut Passion Fruit Pudding
Coconut milk based passion fruit pudding topped w/ candied ginger. Gluten free. Vegan.
New York Style Cheesecake
Contains cream cheese, eggs, sugar, lemon juice, sour cream, vanilla extract, unsalted butter and flour. Choice of plain or with sauce. Contains gluten and dairy.
Caramel Apple Cake
Contains eggs, milk, wheat, and soy. *For full ingredient info, please call.
Key Lime Pie
Contains gluten and dairy.
Carrot Cake 🥕
Contains gluten and dairy.
Dog Menu
Bubble Tea
*Special Pumpkin Pie Milk Tea*
Banana Milk Tea
Contains milk. Caffeine free.
Black Milk Tea
Contains milk and caffeine.
Coconut Coffee
Contains milk and caffeine.
Fresh Strawberry Milk Tea
Caffeine free. *Option to make vegan.
Honeydew Milk Tea
Contains milk and caffeine.
Lavender Milk Tea
Contains milk and caffeine.
Lychee Milk Tea
Contains milk. Caffeine free.
Mango Milk Tea
Contains milk and caffeine.
Matcha Milk Tea
Contains milk and caffeine.
Papaya Milk Tea
Pineapple Milk Tea
Taro Milk Tea
Contains milk and caffeine.
Thai Chai Milk Tea
Thai Tea
Contains caffeine. *Option to make vegan.
Tropical Passion Fruit
Caffeine free. Vegan.
Non-Alcoholic
Strawberry Mint Lemonade
Lemonade w/ fresh muddled strawberries and mint.
Lemonade
Strawberry Rhubarb Soda
House-made soda w/ fresh muddled strawberries.
Local Concord Grape Soda
Cherry Yuzu Soda
House-made soda w/ cherry puree & yuzu juice.
Cranberry Seltzer Lime
Cranberry juice and seltzer w/ a splash of lime juice.
Reed's Extra Ginger Brew
12 oz. All-natural, strong ginger beer.
Ginger Palmer
Lemonade and black iced tea w/ fresh muddled ginger.
Soda
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, or Ginger Ale.
Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water
16.9 oz.
Kids Juice
Kids Juice Box
Honest brand organic juice box.
Seltzer
Coffee & Tea
Thai Iced Coffee
Cold brew coffee w/ evaporated and sweetened condensed milk. Contains caffeine. *Option to make vegan. (Monkey Joe's Coffee, Kingston, NY)
Iced Coffee
Cold brew. Contains caffeine. (Monkey Joe's Coffee, Kingston, NY)
French Press Coffee
Contains caffeine. *Option for decaf. (Monkey Joe's Coffee, Kingston, NY)
Thai Iced Tea
Strong-brewed black spiced tea w/ evaporated and sweetened condensed milk. Contains caffeine. *Option to make vegan.
Iced Tea
Black, Green, or Tropical Turmeric. Organic. (Divinitea, Halfmoon, NY)
Hot Tea
Black, Green, Thai Chai, Chamomile, Lavender, Tropical Turmeric, or Fresh Mint. Organic (except fresh mint). (Divinitea, Halfmoon, NY)
Fresh Lemon Ginger Honey Tea
Fresh muddled ginger and lemon w/ honey. Caffeine free.
Thai Chai Iced Latte
House-made chai syrup w/ foamed milk. Contains caffeine. *Option to make iced or vegan.
Specialty Cocktails
Yuzu Margarita
Espolòn, yuzu, Cointreau, and lime.
Thai Martini🍸
Haku vodka, kaffir lime, lemongrass, ginger, lemon & simple.
Passion Fruit Mojito
White rum, mint, passion fruit, lime, simple and soda.
Hibiscus Prosecco🌺
Prosecco, hibiscus blossom, and hibiscus syrup.
Cucumber Thai Basil Rickey🥒
Roku gin, lime, cucumber, Thai basil, and soda.
Nigori Mule☁️
Cloudy nigori sake, ginger beer, and lime.
Cherry Yuzu Whiskey Sour 🍒
Toki whiskey, cherry liqueur, yuzu, and cherry purée.
Hot Cider Sake🍶
Hot apple cider and house sake. Choose small (4oz.) or large (7oz.).
Smoked Apricot & Thai Chili Margarita 🌶
Thai chili infused tequila, mezcal, Luxardo apricot liqueur, and lime.
Pumpkin Spice White Russian 🎃
Vodka, Kahlúa, pumpkin syrup, cream, whipped cream, and a graham cracker rim.
Fall Spritz 🍂
Cinnamon infused aperol, prosecco, apple cider, and seltzer.
Lavender Lemonade🍋
Butterfly pea flower infused vodka, house-made lemonade, and lavender bitters.
Beer
Kirin Bottle
12 oz. Lager. 5% ABV.
Sapporo Bottle
12 oz. Lager. 4.9% ABV.
Singha Bottle
12 oz. Lager. 5% ABV.
Mill House Köld One Can
16 oz. Kölsch. 4.6% ABV. (Poughkeepsie, NY)
Màkku Blueberry
An unfiltered rice beer, Makku is a modern take on Korea’s oldest alcoholic beverage, Makgeolli.
Màkku Passion Fruit
Sake
House Sake
Gekkeikan sake. Dry, herbaceous, hints of grapefruit. *Warm option available for carafe sizes.
Seikyo “Takehara” Junmai
Mellow, hints of honey and brown butter. *Warm option available for carafe sizes.
Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori Sake
Creamy, floral, hints of white grape
Ozeki Nigori
Unfiltered sake. Creamy, rich, full-bodied.
Joto Daiginjo
Satin finish, hints of sage and spiced apple.
Hakutsuru Awa Yuki Sparkling Sake
Light, fizzy, mildly sweet
Soku Strawberry
Sparkling soju strawberry seltzer.
Soku Pineapple
Sparkling soju pineapple seltzer.
"Panda" Cup Sake To-Go
6.5 oz. Miyozakura Junmai sake in famous glass panda cup. Smooth and rich w/ a dry crisp finish.
Plum Wine
Gekkeikan plum wine. Sweet, rich, full-bodied.
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Yum Yum is our take on Japanese noodle bowls, Southeast Asian street-food and other Asian specialties. We want to delight our guests with a dining destination that unites fresh healthful food with fast service for an affordable price! We always try to keep things fresh by changing our menu according to the seasons and keeping flavors at their peak. Since 2010, when we opened our first restaurant in Woodstock, NY, we have strived to create a vibe that is fun, hip and whimsical—a place where everyone can feel at home and enjoy tasty food alongside well-crafted beverages.
4 Rock City Road, Woodstock, NY 12498