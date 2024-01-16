- Home
Zeytin 224 FRESH DR
224 FRESH DR
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Pita Bread
NA Beverages
Soft Drinks
Coffee
Kids drinks
Breakfast
French Toast
- Ricotta Creme Brulee French$16.99
French toast stuffed with vanilla custard and ricotta cheese. Topped with caramelized sugar and fresh berries
- Southern Breeze French$16.99
Fire grilled peaches, wild berry compote, pecans, and caramel sauce
- Zeytin French Toast$14.99
Topped with mixed berries, and powdered sugar and served with a shot of melted chocolate
Crepes
- Creme Brulee Goat Cheese Crepe$16.99
Vanilla custard and caramelized sugar-wrapped crepes. Topped with wild berry compote, whipped cream, and goat cheese crumbles
- Crepe with Egg and Mediterranean Sujuk$16.99
Sausage, egg, and melted Mediterranean cheese stuffed crepe. Topped with sun-dried tomatoes and cream cheese. Garnished with scallions
- Nutella Banana Strawberry Crepe$14.99
Filled with bavarian cream, banana, and strawberry all wrapped in our famous crepe batter. Topped with Nutella, and powdered sugar
Waffles
- Chicken & Waffles$16.99
Hand-breaded chicken breast over Belgian waffle. Topped with hot honey and powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter
- Chocolate Chip Waffle$15.99
Topped with bananas and pecans. Served with a shot of melted chocolate
- Creme Brulee Waffle$15.99
Vanilla custard and caramelized sugar on Belgian waffles. Topped with wild berry compote and strawberries
- Zeytin Waffle$13.99
Belgian waffle topped with mixed berries and powdered sugar. Served with a shot of melted chocolate
Pancakes
- Chocolate Chip Pancake$13.99
Topped with bananas and pecans. Served with a shot of melted chocolate
- Cinnamon Roll Pancake$13.99
Decadent pancakes infused with cinnamon. Topped with cream cheese icing and cinnamon butter
- Lemon Ricotta Pancake$15.99
Vanilla pancakes stacked with fresh lemon whipped ricotta. Topped with wild berry compote and fresh berries
- Zeytin Gourmet Pancake$14.99
Three flaky pancakes topped with goat cheese crumbles and fresh berries. Garnished with berry compote
Avocado Toast
- Bacon and Egg Toast$14.99
Seasoned avocado. Double-smoked bacon and fried egg. Served on grilled sourdough
- Tomato & Goat Cheese Toast$12.99
Goat cheese and seasoned avocado. Tomatoes, arugula, basil, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze
- Ultimate Smoked Salmon Toast$14.99
Grilled sourdough, cream cheese, and seasoned avocado. Topped with smoked atlantic salmon and pickled red onion. Garnished with capers and dill
Egg Benedicts
- Fried Chicken Benedict$14.99
Toasted English muffins, fried chicken strips, poached eggs, spicy honey, and hollandaise sauce
- Halloumi Tomato & Bacon Benedict$14.99
Grilled sliced tomato, thick-cut bacon, and poached eggs. Hollandaise sauce, green onions, bacon crumbles
- House Special Benedict$14.99
English muffin, Mediterranean sausage, Mediterranean cheese, avocado, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce
- Smoked Salmon Benedict$15.99
Cream cheese spread toasted English muffins. Sauteed spinach, smoked salmon, capers, fresh dill, red onion, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce
- Zeytin Benedict$14.99
Toasted English muffins, prosciutto, pickled red onion, arugula, poached eggs, capers, and hollandaise sauce
Omelettes
- Build Your Own$14.99
- Brie Lobster Omelette$19.99
Butter-sauteed lobster, tomatoes, onions, and peppers filled omelet. Topped with brie cheese, capers, and scallions
- Hearty Shrimp Omelette$16.99
Shrimp, Cheddar, tomatoes, scallions, and baby spinach lightly sauteed in garlic butter sauce. Topped with brie cheese and scallions
- Loaded Mediterranean Omelette$14.99
Tomatoes, pitted kalamata olives, mushrooms, onions, peppers, and spinach are lightly sauteed in olive oil. Loaded with feta cheese. Topped with dill and scallions
- Smoked Salmon Omelette$16.99
Smoked atlantic salmon, fresh dill, red onions, peppers, and Cheddar cheese. Topped with avocado, cream cheese, and capers
- Southern Corned Beef Hash Omelette$16.99
House-made corned beef, diced country potatoes, onions, peppers, and Cheddar cheese. Garnished with avocado cream cheese and scallions
- Zeytin Omelette$15.99
Sauteed chorizo, bacon, and Colby-Jack cheese. Topped with cream cheese, bacon crumbles, and scallions
Skillets
- Bacon and Egg Skillet$15.99
Home fries, bacon, onions, scallions, Cheddar, and Colby-Jack cheese
- Cheesy Ham and Sausage Hash Brown Skillet$15.99
Hash brown, onions, peppers, diced ham, breakfast sausage and scallions
- Chorizo Egg Skillet$15.99
Home fries, chorizo, peppers, onions, Cheddar cheese, scallions, and sun-dried tomatoes
- Corned Beef Hash Skillet$16.99
Home fries, corned beef hash, peppers, onions, Cheddar, avocado, and scallions
- Sweet & Spicy Skillet$17.99
Home fries, bacon, mushrooms, onions, Cheddar, arugula, hot honey, goat cheese and bacon crumbles
- Veggie Skillet$14.99
Home fries, mushrooms, onions, red and green peppers, tomato, and baby spinach
- Zeytin Special Skillet$16.99
Home fries, Mediterranean sausage, onions, red peppers, Mediterranean cheese. Topped with Kalamata olive
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Croissant Burger$16.99
Olive paste on a croissant bun, homemade fresh burger patty, sliced avocado, egg, tomato, Cheddar, onions, and baby arugula
- Ultimate House Sandwich$16.99
Sliced ham, bacon, salami, avocado, tomatoes, olives, and Mediterranean cheese (kasar)
- Zeytin Mixed Garden Sandwich$15.99
Grilled mushrooms, onions, peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, two fried eggs, and Mediterranean cheese (kasar)
- Mediterranean Sandwich$14.99
Tomatoes, feta cheese, cucumbers, red onions, olives, arugula, balsamic glaze and olive oil
Classics
- Steak & Egg$19.99
6 oz sirloin, home fries, two eggs, and freshly baked bread
- Zeytin Sampler$14.99
Two bacon, two sausages, two ham, two pancakes, and two eggs
- American Classics$12.99
Two eggs, hash browns, and a choice of two bacon or two sausages
- Waffle Sampler$14.99
Belgian waffle, two eggs, and a choice of two bacon or two sausages
Zeytin Chef's Specials
- Mediterranean Sujuk with Eggs$16.99
World-famous traditional Turkish sausage sauteed with home-made butter and Mediterranean cheese served with three eggs. Comes with freshly baked bread
- Menemen$16.99
The most popular Turkish breakfast "Dip your bread" dish. Onions, peppers, and tomatoes sauteed in olive oil, three eggs mixed in the tomato sauce, and served soft scrambled
- Halloumi Cheese Plate$14.99
Halloumi cheese sauteed in butter and topped with fresh grape tomatoes. Served with fresh bread
Zeytin Mediterranean Pides
- Mixed Pide$21.99
Mediterranean sausage, pastrami, pepper, onions, and Mediterranean cheese, baked in the brick oven
- Chopped Steak Pide$19.99
Chopped USDA choice steak, peppers, tomatoes, and onions, baked in the brick oven
- Spinach Pide$17.99
Spinach, mushroom, feta cheese, and red onion with Mediterranean spices, baked in the brick oven
- Zeytin's House Pide$19.99
Mediterranean sausage, Mediterranean cheese (kasar), and kalamata olives, baked in the brick oven
- Cheese Pide$16.99
Mediterranean cheese (kasar) and feta cheese, baked in the brick oven
- Lahmajun$16.99
Thin pie topped with a blend of ground beef, tomatoes, onions, and pepper. Baked in the brick oven
Soup and Salad
Breakfast Sides
Lunch
Appetizers
- Baked Zeytin Veggie Mix$10.99
Grilled eggplants, peppers, tomatoes, onion, garlic, lemon juice and parsley. Served with fresh bread
- Cigar Borek$10.99
5 pieces of feta cheese-filled phyllo dough. Deep fried. Comes with hummus dip
- Falafel$10.99
6 pieces of ground chickpeas fused with herbs and spices. Lightly fried to perfection. Comes with hummus dip
- Fried Donuts With Salmon$15.99
Five pieces of fried donuts with cream cheese, spinach, red onion, and smoked salmon
- Fried Donuts with Shrimp$15.99
Five pieces of fried donuts with cream cheese, spinach, red onion, and shrimp
- Hummus$10.99
Puree of chickpeas, garlic, lemon juice and tahini. Served with fresh bread
- Veggie Roll$17.99
Kneaded cracked wheat, pepper, tomato paste, and herbs filled with greens and Mediterranean spices rolled with lavash bread, topped with sliced avocado and pomegranate sauce. Served with house salad
- Zeytin Charcutier Board$54.99
Up to 6 people. Cheddar, brie cheese, salami, prosciutto, almond, walnut, cashew, olives, grapes, grape tomatoes, dried apricot, dried berries, wild berry compote, hummus, homemade pita, and whole grain crackers
- Zeytin Spicy Dip$10.99
Tomato and pepper paste, tahini, Mediterranean herbs, walnut, and pomegranate sauces. Served with fresh bread
Entrees
- Lamb Chops$32.99
4 pieces of char grilled lamb chops marinated with Mediterranean spices and olive oil
- Chicken Chops$22.99
2 pieces of char grilled bone-in chicken tights marinated with Mediterranean spices and olive oil
- NY Strip Steak$32.99
12 oz. Char grilled full rich flavor USDA choice steak
- Falafel Entree$16.99
Six pieces of homemade ground chickpeas fused with herbs and spices, lightly fried to perfection
- Grilled Salmon$25.99
Finely grilled North Atlantic salmon 8 oz marinated with chef's special spice mix
- Grilled Shrimp$22.99
Jumbo-sized char grilled 8 pcs shrimps marinated in our special spices and grilled on skewers
Soup and Salads
Zeytin Mediterranean Pides
Lunch Sandwiches
- Club Sandwich$15.99
Freshly baked sandwich bread. Layered with ham, turkey breast, bacon, Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, mayo
- Zeytin Burger$15.99
Homemade buns, homemade beef patty, bacon, mayo, Cheddar, onions, tomatoes, baby arugula, and lettuce
- Falafel Sandwich$14.99
Lightly fried falafels wrapped with tomatoes, onions, lettuce, and hummus spread
- Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich$16.99
Marinated grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, onions, fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes and baby arugula. Pesto spread house-made sandwich bread
- Grilled Sirloin Sandwich$19.99
House marinated steak, sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms. Lettuce, baby arugula, and cheddar cheese
Lunch Sides
LIQUOR
Vodka
- Absolut$7.50
- Ciroc$11.50
- Deep Eddy Lemon$6.00
- Grey goose$9.00
- Ketel One$10.00
- Smirnoff$6.00
- Smirnoff Blueberry$7.00
- Smirnoff Citrus$7.00
- Smirnoff Orange$7.00
- Smirnoff Raspberry$7.00
- Smirnoff Strawberry$7.00
- Smirnoff Vanilla$7.00
- Three Olives Regular Espresso$6.50
- Tito's$8.50
- DBL Absolut$15.00
- DBL Ciroc$23.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Lemon$12.00
- DBL Grey goose$18.00
- DBL Ketel One$20.00
- DBL Smirnoff$12.00
- DBL Smirnoff Vanilla$14.00
- DBL Smirnoff Strawberry$14.00
- DBL Smirnoff Raspberry$14.00
- DBL Smirnoff Orange$14.00
- DBL Smirnoff Citrus$14.00
- DBL Smirnoff Blueberry$14.00
- DBL Three Olives Regular Espresso$13.00
Gin
Tequila
- 1800 reposado$10.00
- 1800 silver$9.00
- Casamigos blanco$11.00
- Casamigos reposado$12.00
- Don julio 1942$37.00
- Don julio blanco$12.00
- Don Julio Reposado$12.00
- Herradura reposado$13.00
- Herradura silver$12.00
- Lunazul reposado$8.00
- Lunazul silver$7.00
- Patron silver$11.00
- DBL 1800 silver$18.00
- DBL 1800 reposado$20.00
- DBL Casamigos blanco$22.00
- DBL Casamigos reposado$24.00
- DBL Don julio blanco$24.00
- DBL Don julio reposado$26.00
- DBL Don julio 1942$74.00
- DBL Herradura reposado$26.00
- DBL Herradura silver$24.00
- DBL Lunazul silver$14.00
- DBL Lunazul reposado$16.00
- DBL Patron silver$22.00
Rum
Whiskey
- 7 Crown Seagrams$5.50
- Crown Royal$9.50
- Crown Royal Apple$9.50
- Crown Royal Peach$9.50
- Fireball$8.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Makers Mark$9.00
- Southern Comfort$7.00
- Jameson$9.00
- DBL 7 Crown Seagrams$11.00
- DBL Crown Royal$19.00
- DBL Crown Royal Apple$19.00
- DBL Crown Royal Peach$19.00
- DBL Fireball$16.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$14.00
- DBL Jack Daniels Honey$15.00
- DBL Southern Comfort$14.00
- DBL Jameson$18.00
Bourbon
Scotch
Liqueurs
Shots
- B 52$9.00
- Buttery Nipple$8.00
- Green Tea$9.00
- Gummy Bear$8.00
- Irish Breakfast$10.00
- Jager Bomb$9.00
- Johnny Vegas$10.00
- Jolly Rancher$8.00
- Kamikazi$8.00
- Liquid Cocaine$8.00
- Liquid Marijuana$8.00
- Mind Eraser$8.00
- Oatmeal Cookie$8.00
- Pineapple Upside Down$8.00
- PinknStarbust$8.00
- Redheaded Slut$9.00
- Royal Flush$9.00
- Scooby Snack$8.00
- Skittles$8.00
- Vegas Bomb$9.50
- Washington Apple$9.00
- White Tea$8.00
- Cherry Bomb$8.00
- Lemon Drop$8.00
- Chocolate Cake$9.00
Named Drinks
- Almond Joy$10.00
- Amor Martini$9.00
- Angry Ballz$8.50
- Appletini$12.00
- Bahama Mama$12.00
- Bay Breeze$8.00
- Blue Hawaian$8.50
- Blue Motorcycle$8.50
- Cape Cod$7.50
- Caramel Apple
- Chocolate Martini$12.00
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch$10.00
- Cosmopolitan$11.00
- Creamsicle$10.00
- Dark Stormy$11.00
- Dirty Shirley$8.00
- Espresso Martini$12.00
- French Martini$12.00
- Fuzzy Navel$9.00
- Green Dinosaur$10.00
- Greyhound$7.50
- Hurricane$12.00
- John Daly$9.00
- Kahlua&Cream$9.50
- Lemon Drop$11.00
- Liquid Marijuana$12.00
- Long Beach Iced Tea$8.50
- Long Island$8.50
- Madras$9.00
- Mai Tai$13.00
- Margarita$9.00
- Melon Ball$8.00
- Midori Sour$8.00
- Mind Eraser$9.00
- Painkiller$10.00
- Premium Long Island$13.00
- Royal Flush$10.00
- Rum Punch$11.50
- Salty Dog$9.00
- Screwdriver$8.50
- Sea Breeze$8.00
- Sex on the beach$9.00
- Tequila Sunrise$8.50
- Washington Apple$10.00
- White Russian$9.00
Bakery
Bakery
Cheesecake
Cakes
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
224 FRESH DR, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579