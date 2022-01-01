Go
Graze By Sam

eatery. bar. bottle shop. nonsense.

550 W Date St. Suite B South

Popular Items

Max Charcuterie Board$34.00
3 artisan cheeses | 3 cured meats with beer mustard, plum preserve, Mike’s hot honey, pickled vegetables, basil pesto, smoked almonds, grapes, crusty bread
D2 Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$14.00
bleu cheese dressing | mozzarella | parsley
Szechuan Dumplings$9.00
edamame | corn | spicy sczechuan sauce | sesame seeds | green onion
Chicken, Quinoa, & Kale Salad$7.00
radish | carrots | broccoli | Brussel sprouts | green onions | purple cabbage | green cabbage | jicama | roasted pepitas | parsley | lemon vinaigrette
Jordan Charcuterie Board$26.00
2 artisan cheeses | 2 cured meats | beer mustard | jan's preserve | mike's hot honey | blazing green beans | basil pesto | smoked almonds | grapes | crusty bread
Pesto Meatball Slider$7.00
silky ricotta | tomato | pesto | fresh mozzarella | parmesan | chili oil | micro basil
Pick 4 Board$24.00
Pick any 4 of our bites, sliders, and salads!
Mashed Potato Flatbread$13.00
garlic aioli | bacon | mozzarella | sour cream + onion chips | parsley
Best of Sam Board$39.00
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls, Szechuan Dumplings, Brisket Slider, Baby Italian Slider, Polpetto di Mano, Marinara e Silky Ricotta with Crusty Bread
***no substitutions***
3 Cheese with Cracked Prosciutto Flatbread$15.00
marinara | silky ricotta | fontina | mozzarella | smashed garlic | chili oil |tomato | arugula| black pepper
Cracked Prosciutto is the best with the Sherrer Zinfandel
Location

550 W Date St. Suite B South

San Diego CA

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
