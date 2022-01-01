Go
Overtime Sports Grill

1326 Nashville Rd

Franklin, KY 42134

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

The Squeeze Play$8.99
Chips$2.19
Kid Fingers$4.29
Any Chicken Wrap$6.99
1/4 Lb Black Angus Burger And Fries$6.99
Chip Shot Pickle Chips$5.99
A generous portion of hand breaded fried pickle chips served with our house made ranch.
Touch’em All$10.99
Build your own awesome appetizer by choosing four of these Pre Game Apps.
Kickin' Wings, Kickin' Fingers, Cheese Curds, Fried Mushrooms, Skins, Pickle Chips, Onion Rings, Boneless Wngs, or Corn Dogs. No doubles or substitutions please.
1/2 Club Salad$5.99
Nachos Libre$7.99
Hand Breaded Kickin’ Chicken Tenders$6.99

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

1326 Nashville Rd, Franklin KY 42134

Overtime Sports Grill

orange starNo Reviews
