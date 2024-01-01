Over The Tap - 2424 Hoover Ave. Ste. A
Open today 3:00 PM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Location
2424 Hoover Ave. Ste. A, National City CA 91950
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Machete National City - 2325 Highland Avenue
No Reviews
2325 Highland Avenue National City, CA 91950
View restaurant