East Orlando bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in East Orlando

Beef 'O' Brady's image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

1817 E. Broadway Street, Oviedo

Avg 3.9 (382 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
Amarillo Firecracker Burger$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Fire on the Bayou-Oviedo image

 

Fire on the Bayou-Oviedo

2960 W State Rd 426 STE 1056, Oviedo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken and Andouille Sausage Gumbo$17.99
A true taste of New Orleans, loaded with chicken and Andouille sausage cooked in a hearty stew with garlic, tomatoes, and the Holy Trinity. (celery, onions, & green peppers) Served on white rice.
Bucket Of Love$52.00
Enough food to share but you won't! A pound of crawfish, a half-pound of shrimp, and 2 Snow Crab clusters yummed up with Andouille sausage, sweet corn, and potatoes mixed in your choice of sauce- Garlic Butter or Bayou Love Butter or right out the flavorful boil water Louisana style with your level of heat- Mild, Medium, or Hot. (We'll even put your bib on for you).
Five Tacos$24.00
Your choice of 5 of our awesome tacos.
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Delicious shrimp tossed in Cajun seasoning topped with Cheddar cheese, fresh pico, salsa, shredded cabbage, and our Cilantro Key lime aioli served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa.
Voodoo Shrimp Tacos
Golden fried shrimp tossed in our voodoo sauce topped with cheddar cheese, cabbage, and fresh pico de gallo served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa.
Surf & Turf Tacos
Steak and blackened shrimp with cheddar cheese, cabbage, and pico de gallo topped with our house-made remoulade served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa.
Steak Tacos
Steak topped with sauteed onions & mushrooms, cheddar cheese, house-made salsa, fresh pico de gallo, and cilantro lime sauce served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa.
Blackened Chicken Tacos
Blackened chicken breast with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and
More about Fire on the Bayou-Oviedo
Gator's Dockside image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gator's Dockside

167 E. Mitchell Hammock Road, Oviedo

Avg 4.4 (315 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 WINGS$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
More about Gator's Dockside

