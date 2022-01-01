Go
Pagano’s Uva Restaurant

PIZZA • PASTA

800 Main St • $$

Popular Items

Chicken Francese$26.95
Lemon Butter White Wine Spinach & Roasted Potatoes
Chicken Parm Dinner$26.95
Rigatoni Norma$23.95
Plum Tomato, Eggplant, & Smoked Mozzarella
Capellini Vongole$27.95
Orecchetti Rapa & Sausage$26.95
Kids Ravioli$8.95
Papardella Bolognese$23.95
Homemade Pappardelle Pasta tossed with a Root Vegetable Red Wine tomato Meat Sauce finished with a touch of Cream
Bowl Lobster Bisque$11.95
Gnocchi Salsiccia$26.95
Homemade Ricotta Gnocchi tossed with a Sausage, Fresh herb Tomato Cream Sauce
Capellini D'Angelo$22.95
Capellini Pasta tossed with a Prosciutto, Tomato, Cream sauce studded with Pignolis, & fresh Spinach
Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

800 Main St

Bradley Beach NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
