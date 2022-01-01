Pagosa Brewing & Grill
An enjoyable family friendly experience to be had while savoring a variety of different made from scratch menu items including our famous wild salmon fish & chips, fresh - never frozen hamburgers, artisan pizza, chicken, gluten-free, low carb and vegetarian options.
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
118 N Pagosa Blvd • $$
118 N Pagosa Blvd
PAGOSA SPRINGS CO
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
