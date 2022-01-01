Go
Pagosa Brewing & Grill

An enjoyable family friendly experience to be had while savoring a variety of different made from scratch menu items including our famous wild salmon fish & chips, fresh - never frozen hamburgers, artisan pizza, chicken, gluten-free, low carb and vegetarian options.

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

118 N Pagosa Blvd • $$

Avg 4 (2959 reviews)

Popular Items

House Made Cheesecake$6.49
+ whipped cream
.,
and for adults: pairs well with our Salty Caramel Stout or Grateful Red Sour
Side House Salad$6.49
cherry tomatoes + cucumbers + carrots + dressing choice on the side
.
pairs well with our Craft Lagers, Wolf Creek Wheat + Sours
Creamy Coleslaw$2.49
Hand-dipped Onion Rings$5.49
our Tower of Hand-Dipped Onion Rings & served with ketchup. Add dipping sauce if you like. Pairs with ALL of our house-brewed beers ;-)
Personal Pepperoni$12.49
traditional pepperoni, red sauce & cheese
.
pairs well with our Craft Lagers, Pagosa Pale Ale, Bluebird IPL, NIP Barleywine + GROG Ale
Rootbeer Float$4.99
house made root beer float w/ vanilla ice cream. served in a frosty mug
House-Made Sauces$0.99
many tasty house made sauces
Beer-Battered Fries$4.99
our legendary beer-battered fries: golden brown with tender interior. pairs with our many yummy sauces! Pairs with ALL of our house-brewed beers ;-)
Spinach Artichoke Flatbread$13.99
available only as personal pizza:
garlic oil + cheesy sauce + spinach + artichoke hearts + asiago cheese + sprinkling of parmesan cheese
.
pairs well with our Wheat Beers, Lagers, Stouts + Sours
Personal Godfather Alfredo$14.95
white sauce + grilled chicken + diced Hatch green chili peppers + Applewood smoked bacon
.
pairs well with our Poor Richard's Colonial Ale, IPAs + Stouts
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

118 N Pagosa Blvd

PAGOSA SPRINGS CO

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
