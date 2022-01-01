Painted Pony Restaurant

Mockingbird Kitchen and Bar

Located in Bantam, CT, Mockingbird Kitchen and Bar is a restaurant, bar, and market space committed to offering seasonal, globally-inspired fare.

Chef and owner Samantha Tilley draws inspiration for her menus from the mockingbird- who masters a wide variety of bird songs- to engage in a global culinary conversation. Her dishes pay homage to her favorite food cultures and memories, while showcasing the bounty of Northwestern Connecticut.

