Palm Springs Taproom
Taste the Sunshine!
301 N. Palm Canyon Dr., #100
Location
301 N. Palm Canyon Dr., #100
Palm Springs CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Chicken Ranch
Come in and enjoy!
O'Donnell Golf Club
The Historic O'Donnell Golf Club
MidMod Cafe
BREAKFAST / LUNCH /
Organic- vegan friendly- fresh food- smoothies- fresh pressed juices.
Al dente
A quaint cucina with a decidedly European atmosphere, has served Palm Springs and international clientele for over 25 years. Presenting an extensive menu of pastas with homemade sauces, beef, veal, and fresh seafood entrées in a casual fine dining atmosphere.