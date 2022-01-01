Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro
Located on the banks of the Sugar River in Paoli, Wisconsin. Serving you American cuisine made from fresh local products.
SANDWICHES
6857 Paoli Rd • $$
Location
6857 Paoli Rd
Belleville WI
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
