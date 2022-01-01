Go
We at Paris Creperie have a passion for crepes. Years ago, when owner Chuck Silverston was vacationing in Paris, he got his first taste of a world famous street food. He found something uniquely special in the grand ambience of one of the world’s oldest cities. Simple yet traditional ingredients combined in a fresh crepe spun by a street vendor created a new experience that he knew would be a big hit across the ocean.

Lilli's$15.00
Parmesan Infused Crepe with Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Broccoli, Roma Tomato, Asparagus, Spinach
Half Baked$13.00
Potato Medallions, Bacon, VT Sharp Cheddar, Broccoli, Scallions, Creme Fraiche
Build a Crepe$5.00
Traditional Base Crepe
Petite Nutella$5.00
John Gouda-man$13.00
Turkey, Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Spinach, Chipotle Aioli
Nutella Crepe$9.00
Nutella Latte$5.00
Nutella Frozen
Nutella, Skim Milk, Frozen Yogurt.
Second Breakfast$12.00
Onion-infused crepe, scrambled eggs, potato medallions, gruyere cheese, sauteed leeks, roasted red peppers
The Yam-Wise$13.00
Thyme Sweet Potato Mash, Goat Cheese, Avocado, Red Onion, and Pesto served on Arugula
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

278 Harvard St

Brookline MA

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
