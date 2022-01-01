Go
Toast

Park Tavern

Come in and enjoy!!

1645 W Jackson Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chopped$14.00
ICEBERG, ROMAINE, SPINACH,
TOMATO, CUCUMBER, SCALLIONS,
BACON, CORN, ASPARAGUS, HARDBOILED EGG, TORTILLA STRIPS,
HERB VINAIGRETTE
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN, RANCH,
LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, BLUE
CHEESE CRUMBLES, TOASTED
BAGUETTE
Chicken Club$15.00
SMOKED CHICKEN BREAST
THICK-CUT MAPLE-GLAZED BACON,
AVOCADO, GARLIC AIOLI, LETTUCE,
TOMATO, TEXAS TOAST
Thin Pizza
SMALL SERVES 1—2
MEDIUM SERVES 2—3
LARGE SERVES 3—4
Chicken Caesar Wrap$15.00
GRILLED CHICKEN, ROMAINE,
SLICED RED ONION, SHAVED AGED
PARMESAN, HOUSE-MADE CAESAR
DRESSING
Chicken Tenders & Fries$10.00
Angus Burger$15.00
LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES,
CHOICE OF CHEESE, PRETZEL BUN
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Mac$18.00
BUTTERMILK CHICKEN TENDERS,
THREE CHEESE FONDUE, BACON,
BUFFALO SAUCE, GREEN ONION
Chicago Dip$16.00
SHAVED PRIME RIB, GRILLED
ONION, PROVOLONE, HORSERADISH
AIOLI, RED WINE JUS, GARLIC
TOASTED BAGUETTE
Hand Cut Fries$6.00
See full menu

Location

1645 W Jackson Blvd

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SoJu BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Ogden Chicago

No reviews yet

West Loop's Newest and exciting Sports Lounge Concept! Right by the United Center, we are the perfect spot for pre and post United center events! Whether it's a Bulls or Hawks game or a concert event at the United Center, the Ogden Chicago is the perfect destination for before and after your United Center event!

Billy Goat Tavern - Madison Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Talay

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston