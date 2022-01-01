Go
Toast

Parkersburg Brewing Company

Parkersburg Brewing Co. is Proud to be the first World Beer Cup winner in WV. We are a 7bbl microbrewery with brewpub in downtown Parkersburg.

707 Market Street

No reviews yet

Location

707 Market Street

Parkersburg WV

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Corner Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wine Down on Market

No reviews yet

social gathering place for family and friends, to enjoy high-quality wines and small plates, in a comfortable environment with exceptional service

J's BBQ & Grill

No reviews yet

Smoke 'em if you got 'em!

El Mariachi

No reviews yet

El Mariachi will be open normal hours for Dine-In, following safety guidelines and continued Mask Order.
For Take-Out & Delivery Download our App "Toast Take-Out" Curbside & Contactless Delivery or Order Online at www.ElMariachiParkersburg.com
Call 304-420-9005.
3rd Party Delivery Through Doordash, Grubhub, Postmates & Uber Eats.
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant serving delicious, made-from-scratch Mexican food at every day prices, but a place where guests of all ages could come together to experience the unique flavors, along with the art and culture of Mexico – all in a casual, comfortable setting. We can accommodate Birthdays, Holidays, Reunions, Anniversaries, and Corporate Parties. At El Mariachi we treat everyone like family!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston