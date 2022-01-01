Go
Toast

Paulie Gee's Logan Square

A 20% automatic gratuity has been added for our staff. If your experience is exceptional, please feel free to add additional gratuity. Thank You!

PIZZA • SALADS

2451 N Milwaukee Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1438 reviews)

Popular Items

Carnivore:Prohibited Pepperoni$20.50
White Cheddar, Mozzarella, Pepperoni Cups, Cold Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano.
Big Bad Wolf$19.50
Italian tomatoes, Berkshire soppressata picante, sweet Italian fennel sausage, house-made bacon jam, fresh mozzarella, and Parmigiano Reggiano.
Keep It Simple Stupid$15.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Italian Tomatoes, Pecorino Romano.
US Pizza Cup Winner$20.50
Sharp White Cheddar, Mozz, Ezzo Pepperoni Cups, Housemade Bacon Jam, Red Sauce, Ricotta, Basil, Mike’s Hot Honey.
Gates Of Eden$10.00
Seasonal Greens, Gorgonzola Cheese, House Candied Pecans, Sliced Red Onions, Dried Cranberries, Bosc Pear, Red Wine Vinaigrette.
Ricky Ricotta$18.50
Italian tomatoes, sweet Italian fennel sausage or house made vegan fennel sausage, Pecorino Romano, post-oven fresh ricotta dollops, baby arugula, and extra-virgin olive oil.
Monthly Special:Peas and Thank You!$20.50
Mozzarella, White Cheddar, Garlic, Whipped Goat Cheese, Whipped Pea Purée, Parsley, Mint, Lemon
Cream Of Some Fungi$18.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Parmigiano Reggiano, Sliced Garlic, Sliced Cremini Mushrooms.
Cheesavore: Easy Cheesy$18.50
White Cheddar, Mozzarella, Cold Tomato Sauce, Pecorino Romano.
Hellboy$19.50
Fresh mozzarella, italian tomatoes, Berkshire soppressata piccante, Parmigiano Reggiano, and Mike’s Hot Honey.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2451 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mini Mott

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Wig Tacos & Burritos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Daisies

No reviews yet

Daisies offers a pasta-focused menu with locally grown vegetables from Frillman Farms, plus vegetable-forward cocktails and housemade shrubs and sodas. The restaurant boasts a casual, neighborhood vibe.

KFire Korean BBQ

No reviews yet

QUICK. GRILLED. KOREAN.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston