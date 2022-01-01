Go
Toast

Paysan Bread & Bagels

Come in and enjoy!

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

804 Tyson St • $$

Avg 4.6 (192 reviews)

Popular Items

BLT$8.00
Country Sourdough$5.00
Bagel & Smear$5.00
Classic Lox Bagel$12.00
1/2 Dozen Bagels$10.00
Dozen Bagels$18.00
12 bagels of your choice of Plain, Salt&Pepper, Asiago, Cinnamon, Sesame, and Everything
Double Sausage$9.00
Sun Dried Turkey Melt$10.00
Try our new special! Oven roasted turkey, swiss cheese, sundried tomatoes, pesto Mayo (yum), red onion, and spinach on your choice of bagel....make your dreams come true!
Single Bagel$2.00
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese$9.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

804 Tyson St

Knoxville TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Crafty Bastard

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Merchants of Knoxville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kaizen

No reviews yet

Dine-In & Curbside Pickup Available!

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston