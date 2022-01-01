Paysan Bread & Bagels
Come in and enjoy!
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
804 Tyson St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
804 Tyson St
Knoxville TN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Crafty Bastard
Come in and enjoy!
Merchants of Knoxville
Come in and enjoy!
Kaizen
Dine-In & Curbside Pickup Available!
The Melting Pot
Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.