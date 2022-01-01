Pearl's New Orleans Kitchen
Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen features Cajun/Creole cookin', southern specialties, fresh seafood, an extensive list of fine bourbons and unique libations; all served up with a heap of southern hospitality!
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
617 Ames Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
617 Ames Street
Elk Rapids MI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Local
Come in and enjoy!
Cellar 152
Come in and enjoy!
Torch Lake Beer Company
Come on in and enjoy!
Corner Bistro
Come on in and enjoy!