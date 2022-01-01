Go
Pearl's New Orleans Kitchen

Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen features Cajun/Creole cookin', southern specialties, fresh seafood, an extensive list of fine bourbons and unique libations; all served up with a heap of southern hospitality!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

617 Ames Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (1351 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Strips$9.99
Served with Ranch. Choice of french fries or vegetable.
Jambalaya$21.99
Pearl's spiciest dish! Chicken, shrimp, and andouille, simmered with tomatoes, onions, celery, green peppers & garlic, served over tasso rice.
Alligator$10.99
Straight from the Bayou! Served with remoulade sauce for dipp'n.
Fried Chicken Po'Boy$13.99
Buttermilk fried chicken breast served on French bread with lettuce, tomato, onions & honey jalapeno mayonnaise.
Fried Chicken Salad$14.99
Buttermilk fried chicken breast served atop mixed greens with radishes, cucumber, cheddar, black-eyed pea relish and pickled carrots.
Southern Fried Chicken$18.99
Buttermilk dipped, served with cheddar mashed potatoes, Andouille milk gravy and Collard greens.
Brisket of Beef$20.99
Slow simmered until fork-tender then served with pan gravy, cheddar mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables.
Bowl Crawfish Chowder$7.99
Crawfish tails simmered with corn, potatoes, onions, celery, sweet cream & bacon.
Bowl Gumbo Ya Ya$6.99
Homemade, with chunks of chicken & spicy Andouille sausage, finished with rice.
Hush Puppies$4.99
617 Ames Street

Elk Rapids MI

Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
