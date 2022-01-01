Pêche Restaurant
We look forward to hosting you!
SALADS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
336 Main St • $$$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
336 Main St
Palisade CO
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Diorio's of Palisade
Diorio's... an addiction you can live with.
The Motel Bar
The Motel Bar is a relaxing, laid back spot where you can kick back and enjoy some tasty cocktails and good vibes!
Carboy Winery at Mt. Garfield Estate
Come in and enjoy!
Scallywags Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!