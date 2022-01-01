Go
Peppers Pizzeria - Thibodaux

**TEMPORARILY CLOSED**

600 West Third Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pizza / Cheese 12 in$9.99
Wings / 8 pc Sauced$8.99
Boneless Chicken / Lg$12.99
Sauce Cup$0.79
Pizza / Cheese 10in$6.99
Cheesy Bread / Large$7.99
Boneless Chicken / Sm$8.99
Cheesy Bread / Small$5.99
Dip / Spinach & Artichoke$8.49
Pizza / Cheese 16 in$13.99
See full menu

Location

600 West Third Street

Thibodaux LA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

