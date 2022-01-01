Pete's Dueling Piano Bar
Come in and enjoy!
5510 Park Place
Location
5510 Park Place
Rosemont IL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
GP Italiano
GP Italiano is a family owned and operated restaurant in downtown La Grange featuring modern Italian cuisine, craft cocktails, delicious wine, and more. We look forward to welcoming your entire family to our restaurant.
Tamales Norma
Come in and enjoy!
The Stadium Club @ The Max
Family friendly, sports friendly, great Chef's menu, full bar seating 35, happy hour, live entertainment, outdoor patio w/4 TV's. Come in and enjoy!
The Shack Outside Lagrange
Come for the food, Stay for the music!