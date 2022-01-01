Pharmacy Kitchen & Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
62 West Main Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
62 West Main Street
Goshen NY
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Craft 47
Come on in and enjoy!
Whats the scoop
If life is a bowl of dark ice cream, small moments we enjoyed are colorful sprinkles all over it!
Orchard Hill Cider Mill
Orchard Hill Cider Mill is a multi-seasonal destination offering tastings and events year-round. Our restaurant offers smartly executed farm to table comfort food in a beautifully renovated barn. You can enjoy cider flights, creative cocktails and a carefully curated selection of New York State beer, wine and spirits. Heated outdoor seating is available. Check our website for live music schedule.
El Bandido
Come in and enjoy!