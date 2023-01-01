Philly Pretzel Factory - 0244 (Morristown)
Open today 7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Location
167 South Street, Morristown NJ 07960
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Coniglio's Old Fashioned - 11 South Street
No Reviews
11 South Street Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Morristown
Tito's Burritos & Wings - Morristown
4.0 • 887
26 Washington Street Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurant