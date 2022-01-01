End of Elm

Go
MoTown Tacos - 862-777-8881
MoTown Burgers - 862-777-8882

SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

140 Morris St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1983 reviews)

Popular Items

BURGER EOE$18.00
Caramelized Onions, Gruyere Fondue, Fries
YUCCA BITES$15.00
Chorizo, Pico, Queso Fresco, Jalapeño Aioli, Chipotle Aioli
Chicken Tinga$13.00
3 Chicken Tinga Tacos with Guacamole, Lettuce, Cotija Cheese, Spicy Aioli
TRUFFLE FRIES$10.00
w/ Parmesan Cheese
TUNA PIZZA$17.00
(gf) Sticky Rice, Wasabi, Spicy Mayo, Scallion, Tamari
BRUSSELS SALAD$15.00
(gf/v) Asian Pear, Pickled Onion, Cashews, Bleu Cheese, Miso Vinaigrette
SHRIMP AND POBLANO GRITS$19.00
(GF) Horseradish, Cotija Cheese, Spicy Cajun Sauce, Scallions
BEEF SHORT RIB TACOS$16.00
(gf) Jalapeno Aioli, Queso Fresco, Crispy Shallot, Cilantro
PORK SLIDERS$16.00
House made Barbeque, Smoked Gouda, Brioche
CHICKEN & WAFFLE$18.00
Bacon, Cheddar, Maple Hollandaise
140 Morris St

Morristown NJ

Sunday11:30 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
