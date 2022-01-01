Mediterranean Pizza & Grill imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Middle Eastern

Mediterranean Pizza & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

119 Morris St

Morristown, NJ 07960

Popular Items

Mixed Gyro Platter
Lamb Gyro Sandwich
Chicken Kabob Entree (chicken)

Starters

Artichoke Hearts (in light cream sauce)

$10.00

Baba Ghanoush (Vegetarian)

$7.00

Bamya (Vegetarian)

$7.00

Bolani Potato

$7.00

Bouranee (Vegetarian)

$7.00

Bruschetta

$12.00

Buffalo Cheese Fries

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries

$9.50

Cheese Fries

$6.50

Cheese Fries & Gravy

$7.00

Chicken Fingers (4 pcs)

$6.00

Chicken Nuggets (8 pcs)

$6.00

Gyro Cheese Fries

$9.00

Clams Oreganata

$12.00

Corn Nuggets (12 pcs)

$6.00

Dolmeh (Vegetarian)

$7.00

Falafel appetizer (Vegetarian)

$7.00

Fried Ravioli (5 pcs)

$5.75

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Garlic Knots (6 pcs)

$3.00

Gulpi (Vegetarian)

$7.00

Hummus (Vegetarian)

$7.00

Jalapeno Poppers (6 pcs)

$5.75Out of stock

Kashik Badenjan (Vegetarian)

$7.00

Mantu (18 pcs)

$20.00

Mantu (5 pcs)

$7.00

Mediterranean Shrimp (6 pcs)

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks (6 pcs)

$5.75

Mussels Marinara

$11.00

Samosa (Vegetarian) 3pc

$7.00

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Fried Zucchini Sticks (10 Pc)

$7.00

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Rice Balls w/cheese(4pc)

$10.00Out of stock

Aushak (Vegetarian)

$8.00

Bolani Green

$8.00

(NEW) Cheese Curds

$10.00

Chili

$10.00

Onion Petals

$6.00

Fried Mac And Cheese (8pc)

$8.00

Cold Eggplant Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Bolani

$10.00

Salads

Chicken Gyro Salad

$10.50

Lamb Gyro Salad

$10.50

Mixed Gyro Salad

$10.50

Afghan Salad

$6.50

Shepherd Salad

$8.50

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.50

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Falafel Salad

$10.50

Garden Salad

$7.50

Greek Salad (NEW PRICE)

$10.50

Manhattan Salad (NEW PRICE)

$12.50

Mediterranean Salad

$11.00

Mediterranean Platters

Served with peppers and onions

Chicken Gyro Platter

$12.50

Lamb Gyro Platter

$12.50

Mixed Gyro Platter

$12.50

Chicken Gyro Combo Platter

$13.00

Lamb Gyro Combo Platter

$13.00

Mixed Gyro Combo Platter

$13.00

Falafel Platter (vegetarian)

$12.50

Veggie Falafel Platter (vegetarian)

$13.00

Mediterranean Platter (vegetarian)

$12.50

Mediterranean Shrimp Platter

$17.00

Sabzi Chalaw (vegetarian)

$12.50

Bamya Chalaw (vegetarian)

$12.50

Chicken Qurma

$12.00

Lamb Qurma

$14.00

Gulpi Chalaw

$12.50

Chicken Chops (2pc)

$15.00

Kabobs and Mediterranean Entrees

Sea Bass

$18.00

Afghan Kabob Entree (chicken & lamb)

$19.00

Beef Chapli Kabob Entree (beef)

$13.50

Chef Combination Kabob Entree (beef, chicken & lamb)

$37.50

Chicken Baryani Entree (chicken)

$14.00

Chicken Chapli Kabob Entree (chicken)

$14.50

Chicken Kabob Entree (chicken)

$15.00

Chicken Kufta Kabob Entree (chicken)

$14.50

Chicken Tandoori Kabob Entree (chicken)

$18.00

Combination Kabob Entree (beef, chicken & lamb)

$23.00

Grilled Bronzini Entree (fish)

$20.00

Jumbo Shrimp Kabob Entree (shrimp)

$21.00

Kabob E Burg Entree (beef)

$24.00

Kufta Kabob Entree (mixed beef & lamb)

$14.50

Lamb Baryani Entree (lamb)

$14.00

Lamb Chops Entree (lamb) *New Price

$30.00

Lamb Kabob Entree (lamb)

$20.50

Lamb Shank Entree (lamb)

$18.50

Mediterranean Kabob Entree (beef & chicken)

$16.50

Ribeye Steak Dinner (14oz) New Price

$35.00

Served with mashed potatoes

Salmon Kabob Entree (salmon)

$24.50

Sautéed Tilapia Entree (fish)

$20.00

Signature Kabob Entree (beef & chicken)

$22.00

Sultani Kabob Entree (beef & lamb)

$24.50

Tikka Kabob Entree (beef)

$16.50

Veggie kabob Entree (vegetarian)

$15.00

Gyro Sandwiches

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$9.00

Lamb Gyro Sandwich

$9.00

Mixed Gyro Sandwich

$9.00

Falafel Gyro Sandwich (Vegetarian)

$9.00

Chicken Kabob Gyro Sandwich ( New Price )

$11.00

Lamb Kabob Gyro Sandwich

$13.00

Kufta Kabob Gyro Sandwich (Beef)

$9.00

Chicken Kufta Kabob Gyro Sandwich

$9.00

Shrimp Gyro Sandwich

$12.00

Paninis

Grilled Chicken Panini

$9.00

Chicken Pesto Panini

$9.00

Chicken Chipotle Panini

$9.00

Veggie Panini

$9.00

Caprese Chicken Panini

$9.00

Wraps

Chicken Gyro Wrap

$7.00

Lamb Gyro Wrap

$7.00

Mixed Gyro Wrap

$7.00

Falafel Wrap

$7.00

Chicken Kabob Wrap (New Price )

$9.00

Chicken Kufta Kabob Wrap

$8.00

Kufta Kabob Wrap

$8.00

Lamb Kabob Wrap (New Price)

$11.00

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.00

Caprese Grilled Chicken Wrap

$7.00

Chicken Cutlet Wrap

$7.00

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$7.00

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$7.00

Manhattan Wrap

$7.00

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$7.00

Veggie Wrap

$7.00

Hot Sandwiches

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$9.00

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$9.00

Ribeye Cheesesteak Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich

$9.00

Cheesesteak Sandwich

$9.00

Meatball Parmesan Sandwich

$9.00

Shrimp Parmesan Sandwich

$15.00

Burgers

Mediterranean Burger (beef)

$10.00

Motown Burger (beef)

$10.00

Denville Burger (beef)

$10.00

Madison Burger (beef)

$10.00

Convent Burger (beef)

$9.50

Dover Burger (beef)

$10.00

Chatham Burger (beef)

$12.50

Mendham Burger (beef)

$9.50

Randolph Burger (vegetarian)

$9.50

Florham Park Burger (chicken)

$10.00

Hamburger (beef)

$8.50

Cheeseburger (beef)

$9.00

California Veggie Burger (No Cheese)

$11.00

California Veggie Cheeseburger

$12.00

Lamb Burger

$13.50

Italian Entrees

Baked Ziti

$13.00

Cavatelli & Broccoli

$11.00

Cheese Ravioli (6 pcs)

$11.00

Chicken Francaise

$14.00

Chicken Marsala

$14.00

Chicken Parmesan Entree

$13.00

Chicken Piccata

$14.00

Eggplant Parmesan Entree

$13.00

Eggplant Rollatini (3 pcs)

$14.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$10.00

Linguini with Clam Sauce

$13.00

Pasta Primavera (vegetarian)

$13.00

Pasta with Marinara Sauce

$10.00

Penne Ala Vodka

$10.00

Penne Bolognese

$13.00

Shrimp Francaise

$15.00

Shrimp Parmesan

$15.00

Shrimp Scampi

$15.00

Spinach Ravioli

$12.00

Tortellini Alfredo

$13.00

Pasta With Butter

$10.00

Pasta With Butter

$10.00

Chicken And Broccoli

$10.00

Meatball Parmesan Entree

$14.00

Stuffed Shells

$14.00

Spaghetti And Meatballs

$15.00

Pizza

Plain Pizza Slice

$2.80

Special Slice

$3.75

Calzone

$8.00

Stromboli

$8.00

Traditional Cheese Pizza (Small 14") (New Price $10)

$10.00

Traditional Cheese Pizza (Large 16")

$11.00

White Pizza (Small 14")

$9.00

White Pizza (Large 16")

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza (Small 14")

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza (Large 16")

$15.00

Stuffed Crust Philly Cheesesteak Pizza (Large 16") (New Price $20)

$20.00

Ultra Thin Pizza (Small 14") (New Price $10)

$10.00

Ultra Thin Pizza (Large 16")

$11.00

Square Margarita Pizza (Small 14")

$10.00

Square Margarita Pizza (Large 16")

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza (Small 14") (New Price $12)

$12.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza (Large 16")

$15.00

Taco Pizza (Small 14") (New Price $15)

$15.00

Taco Pizza (Large 16") (New Price $18)

$16.00

Greek Pizza (Small 14")

$11.00

Greek Pizza (Large 16")

$13.00

Supreme Pizza (Large 16")

$16.00

Upside down Sicillian Pizza (Large 16")

$21.00

Sicilian Pizza (Large 16") ( New Price $20)

$20.00

Grandma Pizza (Large 16")

$15.00

Chicken Gyro Pizza (Large 16")

$18.00

Lamb Gyro Pizza (Large 16")

$18.00

Mixed Gyro Pizza (Large 16")

$18.00

Hawaiian Pizza (Large 16")

$16.00

Meat Lovers Pizza (Large 16")

$16.00

Penne Vodka Pizza (Large 16")

$18.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch (Large 16")

$16.00

Veggie Pizza (Large 16")

$16.00

Large Chicken Parm Pizza

$15.00

Wings

Regular Wings (6pcs)

$7.00

Regular Wings (10pcs)

$11.00

Regular Wings (15pcs)

$16.00

Regular Wings (20pcs)

$22.00

Boneless Wings (6pcs)

$7.00

Boneless Wings (10pcs)

$11.00

Boneless Wings (15pcs)

$16.00

Boneless Wings (20pcs)

$22.00

Sides

French Fries (small)

$3.00

French Fries (Large)

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries (small)

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries (Large)

$5.00

Sabzi

$5.50

Yogurt

$3.50

Onion Rings (small)

$3.00

Onion Rings (Large)

$5.00

Rice

$5.00

Orange Pulao

$7.00

Cherry Pulao

$7.00

Pita Bread

$1.25

Naan Bread

$3.25

Garlic Naan Bread

$3.50

Side Grilled Vegetables

$6.00

Side Salad

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Of Grilled Broccoli

$6.00

Roasted Potatos, Peppers & Onions

$6.00

Dessert

Baklava

$5.00

Jelabi

$4.00

Cream Rolls (3pc)

$3.00

Rice Pudding

$4.00

Chocolate Baklava

$6.00

Burma Baklava

$6.50

Royal Baklava w/whole pistachio

$6.50

Pistachio Kunefe (fresh baked)

$6.00

Mini Canoli (3pc)

$5.00Out of stock

Walnut Baklava

$5.00

Milky Baklava

$5.00

Cake

Chocolate Cake

$3.75

Cheesecake

$3.75

Tiramisu

$3.75

Lemon Cake

$3.75

Carrot Cake

$3.75

Oreo Mouse Cake

$5.00

Caramel Peanut Butter Cake

$5.00

Tres Leche

$3.75

Whole Cakes

Cheesecake (Whole Cake)

$45.00

Devil's Chocolate Cake (Whole Cake)

$45.00

White Chocolate Profiterole Cake (Whole Cake)

$45.00

Chocolate Profiterole Cake (Whole Cake)

$45.00

Can

Coke can

$1.41

Diet coke can

$1.41

Pepsi can

$1.41

Diet pepsi can

$1.50

Sprite can

$1.50

Orange soda can

$1.50

Grape soda can

$1.50

Brisk icetea can

$1.50

Gingerale can

$1.50

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.41

Bottle Drinks

Coke 20 oz

$2.00

Diet coke 20 oz

$2.00

Pepsi 20 oz

$2.00

Diet pepsi 20 oz

$2.00

Gingerale 20 oz

$2.00

Dr. Pepper 20 oz

$2.00

Grape soda 20 oz

$2.00

Orange soda 20 oz

$2.00

Sprite 20 Oz

$2.00

Brisk icetea 20 oz

$2.00

Gatorade (yellow)

$2.00

Gatorade (blue)

$2.00

Gatorade (red)

$2.00

Gatorade (Orange)

$2.00

Vitamin water

$2.00

Snapple lemon icetea

$2.00

Snapple raspberry icetea

$2.00

Snapple peach icetea

$2.00

Seltzer water

$2.00

Pelligrino

$2.00

Ayran

$2.50

Coconut Water

$3.25

Juice

Orange juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

2 Liter

Coke 2 liter

$3.75

Diet coke 2 liter

$3.75

Pepsi 2 liter

$3.75

Diet pepsi 2 liter

$3.75

Sprite 2 liter

$3.75

Gingerale 2 liter

$3.75

Brisk icetea 2 liter

$3.75

Orange soda 2 liter

$3.75

Grape Soda 2 Liter

$3.75

Dr. Pepper 2 Liter

$3.75

Water

Water

$1.00

Pizza

2 Large Cheese Pizza & Garden Salad

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

119 Morris St, Morristown, NJ 07960

Directions

Gallery
Mediterranean Pizza & Grill image

