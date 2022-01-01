Go
Toast

Phoenix Food Boutique

Southeast Asian drinks, food and desserts. Serving the Rowland Heights community since 2008. Welcome!

18166 Colima Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

椒鹽豬扒飯 Deep Fried Pork Chop with Spicy Salt$12.25
椒鹽鮮魷 Spicy Salt & Pepper Squid$13.50
金桔陳皮雞飯 Tangerine Chicken$11.95
Deep fried boneless chicken in our homemade tangerine sauce.
椒鹽魚塊飯 Fish Fillet with Spicy Salt$12.50
干炒牛河 Hong Kong Rice Noodles with Beef$12.50
Our most popular stir fried noodles! Made with Angus beef.
皮蛋瘦肉粥 Diced Salted Pork & Preserved Egg Congee$9.95
雜果西米露 Mixed Fruit Delight$5.75
Assorted diced fruit, tapioca, coconut milk.
蒜茸通菜 Water Spinach with Minced Garlic$12.95
油條 Chinese Donut$4.25
The perfect pairing with any congee.
西米露 Fresh Fruit Delight$5.75
Coconut tapioca with choice of fresh fruit.
See full menu

Location

18166 Colima Road

Rowland Heights CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tastea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SpeedZone

No reviews yet

SpeedZone is the favorite place for fun and food in Los Angeles and has something for everyone.

Ajisen Ramen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

壹锅鸡-Rowland Height

No reviews yet

洛杉矶首家火锅鸡正式全面上线啦！

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston