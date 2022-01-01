Go
Popular Items

Shrimp Springrolls$7.75
Includes lettuce, cucumber, chives, rice noodles, fried rice paper and shrimp. (Qty 2)
Shrimp & Pork Springrolls$7.75
Includes lettuce, cucumber, chives, rice noodles, fried rice paper and shrimp & bbq pork. (Qty 2)
Banh Mi Thit Heo (Grill Pork)$7.95
Baguette with grilled pork and pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro, jalapenos & mayo.
Cream Cheese Wontons$7.95
Crispy Fried Cream Cheese Wontons (6)
Bun Cha Gio Thit Nuong$12.75
Grill Pork & Eggrolls with rice noodles, lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon. Topped with green onions and peanuts and served with side of fish sauce.
Pho Tai$9.95
Pho w/ Lean Beef. NOTE: For takeout, the lean beef is thinly sliced and served raw. Please boil broth and cook the lean beef before serving.
Bun Dac Biet$13.75
Grill Shrimp, Pork & Eggrolls with rice noodles, lettuce, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon. Topped with green onions and peanuts and served with side of fish sauce.
Eggrolls$7.95
Crispy rice paper filled with pork, vermicelli, herbs & spices and served with fish sauce. (Qty 2)
Pho Dac Biet "House Special"$11.95
Lean beef, meatballs, brisket, flank, tripe & tendon. NOTE: For takeout, the lean beef is thinly sliced and served raw. Please boil broth and cook the lean beef before serving.
Pho Ga$9.95
Chicken
Location

319 14th Ave SE

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

