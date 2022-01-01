Pier 46 Seafood Market

Go
Thank you for trying online ordering and helping to stop the spread of this disease.
We’re in this together, and we can beat this together!

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

1131 Rossi Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (903 reviews)

Popular Items

BALSAMIC SALMON SALAD$17.00
Grilled Salmon on baby greens with feta cheese and cherry tomatoes, drizzled with balsamic reduction. Served w/ bread.
FISH & CHIPS$15.00
Four piece crispy white Arctic cod, tartar sauce,
lemons & a mixture of regular and sweet potato fries
SALMON TACOS$15.00
Two Salmon tacos grilled or crispy, topped with crunchy cabbage, pepperjack, cilantro, onion and a spicy sauce. Comes with Chips, Salsa & Limes on the side
CUP$5.00
Clam Chower Bread Bowl$9.00
By the Piece FISH$2.25
COMBO & CHIPS$20.00
Shrimp, Fish &
Calamari
sauces,
lemons & a mixture of regular and sweet potato fries
FISH TACOS$14.00
Two tacos grilled or crispy, topped with crunchy cabbage, pepper jack, cilantro, onion and a spicy sauce. Comes with Chips, Salsa & Limes on the side
CHICKEN & CHIPS$10.00
SHRIMP TACOS$15.00
Two Shrimp tacos grilled or crispy, topped with crunchy cabbage, pepper jack, cilantro, onion and a spicy sauce. Comes with Chips, Salsa & Limes on the side
Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1131 Rossi Rd

Templeton CA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
