Pietro’s

Here at Pietro's Trattoria, authentic Italian cuisine is our history. We use the farm to fork method, with many of our dishes' ingredients coming fresh from the kitchen garden right outside the restaurant.

317 E Kettleman Lane

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Murdaca's Minestrone Soup$7.00
Homemade daily.
Pietro's Salad$7.00
Pietro's side salad. Dressing served on the side.
Caesar Salad$7.00
Caesar side salad. Served with dressing on the side.
Chicken Parmigiana$21.00
Lightly breaded chicken breasts baked with fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese. Served with spaghetti with meat sauce and vegetables.
Garden Salad$7.00
Side garden salad. Dressing served on the side.
Lasagna$19.00
Ricotta, mozzarella, parmiggiano reggiano, house meat sauce.
Spaghetti & Meatballs$18.00
Spaghetti pasta and meatballs in your choice of meat or marinara sauce.
Housemade Bread$4.00
One loaf of our house bread and garlic butter.
Calamari Fritti$14.00
Lightly fried calamari strips. Served with tartar sauce and marinara.
Location

317 E Kettleman Lane

Lodi CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
