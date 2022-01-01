Pietro’s
Here at Pietro's Trattoria, authentic Italian cuisine is our history. We use the farm to fork method, with many of our dishes' ingredients coming fresh from the kitchen garden right outside the restaurant.
317 E Kettleman Lane
Location
317 E Kettleman Lane
Lodi CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Rice & Spice
Come in and enjoy!
Hollywood Family Cafe & Catering
One of Lodi's historic Restaurants.
Since 1944. Come in and enjoy our 50's Decor and music. We are open for breakfast and Lunch Daily. We are known for our great Breakfast's, Burgers, Salads, Gluten free Menu and Catering. Enjoy our family atmosphere and warm feeling you get at the Hollywood Family Cafe & Catering. We Cater Burgers and Fries to Filet Mignon and Lobster. See our Website at Lodicafe.com or look us up on Facebook. We look forward to serving you.
Tin Roof BBQ & Catering
Come in and enjoy!
High Water Brewing
"Dine In" Outside on our Patio or Take Out Service.
Thanks for your support!!