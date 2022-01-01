Pita GR.
Fine-Fast Greek Greek Street Food
serving up Authentic and Inspired
pitas, salads and plates since 2018.
9905 Paramount blvd.
Popular Items
Location
9905 Paramount blvd.
Downey CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Louks Greek Baby Donuts
Come in and enjoy!
Poached Neighborhood Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!!
Baby Bro's Pizza & Wings - Downey
Come in and enjoy!
Paper Pizza Company
Come in and enjoy!