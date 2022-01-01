Go
Pita GR.

Fine-Fast Greek Greek Street Food
serving up Authentic and Inspired
pitas, salads and plates since 2018.

9905 Paramount blvd.

Popular Items

Lamb Pita$13.00
Avocado, tomato, cucumber, GR. fries, pickled red onion, chives, htipiti spread. All our Pitas come with a side of GR. Fries.
Lamb Plate$17.00
Rotisserie lamb, rice, salad (avocado, tomato, cucumber, picked red onion, chives, and htipiti spread), choice of dip (Skordalia, Tirokafteri, Revitohosalata, Tzatziki, Melitzanosalata), and fresh Pita bread.
Chicken Salad$14.00
Choice of Rotisserie (pulled) or Souvlaki (skewered) Chicken. Lettuce, cabbage salad, green onion, feta, dill, and mustard aioli. This salad comes with a side of GR. fries.
Avgolemono Soup$6.00
Gr. Fries$5.00
Chicken Plate$15.00
Choice of Rotisserie Chicken or Chicken Souvlaki (skewers), this plate comes with Basmati rice, side salad (cabbage), choice of dip, fresh Pita, and garnished with GR. fries.
Chicken Souvlaki Skewer$3.50
Pork Pita$12.00
Pork (Yeero or Souvlaki). This Pita comes with tomato, picked red onion, feta, chives, and tzatziki. All of our Pitas come with a side of GR. fries. ***This photo here shows our Pork 'Yeero' Pita.
Chicken Pita$12.00
Choice of Rotisserie or Souvlaki Chicken. Served in a warm Pita with cabbage salad, green onion, feta, dill, and mustard aioli. All of our Pitas are served with a side of GR. fries.
Lamb Salad$15.00
Rotisserie lamb, lettuce, avocado, tomato, cucumber, picked red onion, chives, htipiti spread. Garnished with our GR. Fries.
Location

9905 Paramount blvd.

Downey CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
