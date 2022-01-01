Pitfire Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
5211 LANKERSHIM BLVD
Popular Items
Location
5211 LANKERSHIM BLVD
N. HOLLYWOOD CA
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Goop Kitchen
Adventurous. Approachable. Delicious. Better for You.
City Vibes Coffee
City Vibes Coffee is a local coffee house located in the heart of the North Hollywood Arts District in Los Angeles, CA. We strive in providing the best, highest quality coffee and making every drink to perfection.
Groundwork Coffee Company - NOHO
Built into the North Hollywood Historic Train Depot as part of the restoration of this registered State Historic Landmark Building, this cafe brings back to life a longtime hub of the neighborhood. Built in the early 1890s, the depot is situated at the intersection of the Red Line and Orange Bus Line — two of the city’s most-traveled public transportation routes. It’s a warm, welcoming venue where residents and commuters can enjoy one of life’s simple pleasures: a delicious cup of coffee and good company.
Jamba
Jamba Juice