Brews Brothers Brewpub Burbank

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Tuna Melt
Roast The Garden

Small Plates

Bavarian Pretzel

$11.00

Cheddar Cheese Bites

$10.00

Cheese Curds

$9.00Out of stock

Chislic

$13.00

Fish & Chips

$12.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

House-Made Hummus

$10.00

Naughty Cow

$13.00

Naughty Pig

$12.00

Pork Tacos

$9.00

Wings

$9.00

Burgers

Bacon Brie It

$16.50

Classic Burger

$15.50

Dirty Cowboy

$16.50

El Macho

$17.50

Funkin' Fun Guy

$16.50

K-Town

$16.50

Piggy Back

$17.50

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$17.50

Adult Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Holy Cluck

$16.50

Pork Sandwich

$16.50

Tuna Melt

$15.50

Salads

Aztec Salad

$13.50

Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

Roast The Garden

$13.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Sides

Adult Popcorn Chicken

$11.00

Beef Patty

$7.00

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Chicken Thigh

$6.00

Mollys Patty

$6.00

Side Of Avocado

$2.00

Side Of Bacon

$2.00

Side Of Carrots & Celery

$3.00

Side Of Fries

$5.00

Side Roasted Veggies

$6.00

Side Of Brisket

$8.00

Specials

Fresno Chicken

$16.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Chicken

$8.00

FOR KIDS ONLY/NO ADULTS

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Sauce

Bacon Jam

$1.00

Beer Cheese

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Carolina Gold Sauce

$0.50

Chimichurri

$0.50

Chipotle mayo

$0.50

Cilantro Lime Dressing

$0.50

Cley-O-Naise(Remoulade)

$0.50

Cleyoli(Serrano Aioli)

$0.50

Crema

$0.50

Dijon Mustard

Dragon Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Gochu Sauce

$0.50

Harissa

$0.50

Ketchup

Mangonerro Sauce

$0.50

Mayo

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa Roja

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$0.50

Smokey Jo Jo Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Szechuan Aioli

$0.50

Yellow Mustard

Cocktails

BackBurner

$14.00Out of stock

Dirty Money

$14.00

Endless Summer

$15.00

Oldie

$15.00

Peach Margarita

$14.00

Spring Fling

$15.00

Golden Pilsner

$7.00Out of stock

Thirst Amendment

$7.00

Liquor

Crop Organic Vodka

$12.00

Damwelle Gin

$12.00

Arette Tequila

$12.00

Vida Mezcal

$14.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$12.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$12.00

Saison Rum

$12.00

Red Wine

J Pinot Noir

$12.00

Boomtown Merlot

$10.00

Rabble Cabernet

$13.00

Llama Malbec

$10.00

White Wine

Canella Prosecco

$10.00

Lagaria Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Brander Sauv Blanc

$11.00

Fleur De Mer Rose

$12.00

Trefethen Chardonnay

$14.00

Sodas

Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Spritz

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

RETAIL

Baseball Shirt

$25.00

Employee Hoodie

$40.00

Hoodie

$45.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Tank Top

$20.00

Employee T-Shirt

$13.00

Employee Baseball Shirt

$20.00

Brushes And Brews

$35.00

Beer Fest Glass

$5.00

Beer Fest T-Shirt

$25.00

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3000 w olive ave, burbank, CA 91505

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

