Rock N' Pies Pizza Co Sherman Oaks

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$5.00

Fried Calamari

$10.00

LG Wings

$14.00

SM Wings

$9.00

Meatballs

$7.00

Italian Sausage

$7.00

Fried Mozzarella

$8.00

Garlic Fries

$5.50

Fries

$4.00

Potato Chips

$3.00

Celery & Carrots

$2.50

Buffalo Calamari

$10.00

Amuse

VAL - Garlic Knots

Salads

House Salad

$8.50

Ceasar Salad

$9.50

Italian Chopped Salad

$11.00

Kale Salad

$11.00

Burrata & Heirloom Tomato Salad

$12.50

Half House Salad

$4.00

Half Caesar Salad

$5.00

VAL - Ceasar

Soups

Cup Minestrone Soup

$5.00

Bowl Minestrone Soup

$8.00

Cup Italian Wedding Soup

$5.00

Bowl Italian Wedding Soup

$8.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesean Sandwich

$10.00

Meatball Parmesean Sandwich

$10.00

Caprese Sandwich

$10.00

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Vegetable Sandwich

$9.00

Build Your Own Sandwich

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

$10.00

Italian Sandwich

$10.00

Caprese

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Steak N Cheese

$13.00

Cheeseburger Sub

$12.00

Entrees

Chicken Parmesean Entrée

$12.00

Eggplant Parmesean Entrée

$12.00

Chicken Picatta

$12.00

Pasta Primavera

$13.00

Steak Tips

$19.00

Chicken Cacciatore

$12.00

2 Slice Special

2 Slice Special + Soda

$7.50

2 Slice Special + Beer

$10.00

Pizza Slices

Cheese Slice

$3.50

Meatball Slice

$3.75

Pepperoni Slice

$3.75

Sausage & Peppers Slice

$3.75

Veggie Slice

$3.75

Daily Special Slice

$3.75

Pizza Whole

16" Cheese Pizza

$16.00

20" Cheese Pizza

$20.00

16" Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

20" Pepperoni Pizza

$21.00

16" Veggie Pizza

$19.00

20" Veggie Pizza

$23.00

16" Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Specialty Pizza

16" BBQ Chicken

$20.00

20" BBQ Chicken

$24.00

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$20.00

20" Hawaiian Pizza

$24.00

16" Margherita

$18.00

20" Margherita

$22.00

16" Meat Lover

$20.00

20" Meat Lover

$24.00

16" Mushroom Burrata

$18.00

20" Mushroom Burrata

$22.00

16' White Pie

$18.00

20" White Pie

$22.00

Signature Pastas

Rigatoni Bolognese

$13.00

Lasagna

$13.00

Baked Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.00

Kid's Pasta

$6.00

Rigatoni Primavera

$13.00

Choose Your Pasta

Spaghetti

Rigatoni

Farfalle

Capellini

Side Pasta

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Side Linguini

$6.00

Side Spaghetti

$6.00

Side Rigatoni

$6.00

Side Farfalle

$6.00

Side Cappellini

$6.00

orrchiette

$6.00

Extra Sauce

Marinara

Bolognese

Pesto

Vodka Sauce

Dessert

Cookie Pizza

$6.00

Cannolis

$7.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Italian Ice

$4.00

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$10.00

Breakfast

2 Eggs

$10.00

Omelet

$9.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Breakfast Wrap

$10.00

Pancakes

$8.00

Side Egg

$2.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Canadian Bacon

$4.00

Side Ham

$4.00

Side Chicken Sausage

$4.00

Side Potatoes

$2.50

Side Fruit

$3.00

English Muffin

$1.50

Coffee

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Mimosa

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Soda & Cranberry

$2.50

Water

Bottle Water

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Perrier

$3.00

Draft Beer

Wolf Pup IPA

$7.50

Stella Draft

$6.50

Bud Lite Draft

$4.50

Stella Cidre Draft

$6.50

Guiness Draft

$6.50

Fat Tire Draft

$5.50

Miller Lite Draft

$4.50

Peroni

$6.50

Blue Moon Draft

$6.50

Firestone Luponic IPA

$7.50

805

$6.50

Lagunitas IPA Draft

$7.50

Mirror Pond Pale ale

$6.50

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA Draft

$7.50

Black Butte Porter

$6.50

Sam Adams

$6.50

Sam Adams Seasonal

$6.50

Ballast Longfin Lager

$6.50

Estrella Jalisco

$2.00

$5 Guiness

$5.00

Bottled Beer

805

$5.00

Amstel Lt

$5.00

Black Butte Porter

$5.00

Buckler

$5.00

Bud

$5.00

Bud Lt

$4.00

Coors Lt

$4.00

Coors Original

$3.00

Corona

$5.00

Elysian IPA

$5.00

Estrella Jalisco

$5.00

Framboise

$12.00

Grapefruit Sculpin

$7.00

Heineken

$5.00

Lagunitas Pils

$5.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

PBR

$4.00

Peche

$12.00

Pineapple Sculpin

$7.00

Sam Smith Nut Brown Ale

$5.00

Sam Smith Organic

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Trapistes 10

$13.00

Trapistes 8

$12.00

Grapefruit Sculp

$7.00

$3 Pineapple Sculp

$3.00

Fat Tire White

$5.50

LA Ale Works

$7.00

Wine

Pinot Nior

$8.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Josh Chardonay

$10.00

Chianti

$10.00

Rose

$8.00

J Roget

$7.00

Bottle Chard

$32.00

Bottle Chianti

$32.00

Bottle Rose

$30.00

Bottle J Roget

$26.00

Pitchers

Guiness Pitcher

$20.00

Angry Orchard Pitcher

$20.00

Blue Moon Pitcher

$18.00

Fat Tire Pitcher

$18.00

Sam Adams Pitcher

$18.00

Ballast Longfin Pitcher

$20.00

Fresh Squeezed IPA Pitcher

$25.00

Lagunitas IPA Pitcher

$25.00

Firestone Luponic Pitcher

$25.00

Mirror Pond Pitcher

$20.00

Miller Lite Pitcher

$15.00

Bud Lite Pitcher

$15.00

Stella Pitcher

$20.00

805 Pitcher

$20.00

Peroni Pitcher

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12924 Riverside Dr, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Directions

Gallery
Rock N' Pies Pizza Co image

Search similar restaurants

