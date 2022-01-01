Go
Lindsey Street Pizza Shuttle

Slinging Pizza Since 1981

1506 W Lindsey St

Popular Items

Turkey, Bacon, and Swiss Sub$7.75
The famed TBS, with thinly sliced hickory smoked turkey breast, bacon, melted Swiss, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mayo, and salt & pepper
Hot Mozzarella Pocket$6.75
A pint-sized mozzarella calzone covered with garlic sauce and parmesan cheese served with dipping sauce on the side
Build Your Own Pizza - Large$9.75
Comes with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce, but feel free to make it your own. **Any sauce selected here goes ON the pizza**
Sauce on the Side
16 oz Fountain Drink
Brownie$1.00
Made fresh in store daily
Wings
Roasted, fat, wings smothered in a sauce of your choice, or plain
Build Your Own Pizza - Small$7.25
Comes with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce, but feel free to make it your own. **Any sauce selected here goes ON the pizza**
2 Liter
Cheesy Bread$7.75
A Shuttle favorite - thick dough smoothered in mozzarella cheese
See full menu

Location

1506 W Lindsey St

Norman OK

Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:55 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:55 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:55 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:55 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:55 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:55 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:55 am
Neighborhood Map

