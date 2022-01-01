Go
Plaza Restaurant

Welcome to the Plaza, serving you traditional Greek and American favorites for over 60 years. Our homemade offerings include freshly prepared soups, daily specials and county-famous pies. Come join us Monday through Saturday (7am to 8pm) for breakfast, lunch, dinner or an afternoon slice of homemade pie — we look forward to feeding you!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

328 Pennsylvania Ave W • $

Avg 4.6 (808 reviews)

Popular Items

Pocket Salad$9.25
Pita pocket stuffed with lettuce, tomatoes, potatoes, and green peppers tossed in a homemade Greek dressing. Topped with homemade ranch and feta cheese.
Graham Cracker Cream Slice$4.99
SM French Fries$2.95
Sm Greek Salad$7.25
Small portion of lettuce, tomatoes, potatoes, and green peppers tossed in a homemade Greek dressing. Topped with feta cheese and a grilled pita. Served with an egg, pepperochinis, and olives on the side.
Hot Dog$2.35
Grilled with your choice of toppings.
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Topped with grilled chicken and fries.
Cheeseburger$5.49
Freshly pressed ground beef patty cooked to order with cheese and your choice of toppings.
Souvlaki$10.99
Same as pocket salad but with a choice of chicken, steak, or gyro meat.
Bowl of Soup$4.99
Lg Greek Salad$8.75
Large portion of lettuce, tomatoes, potatoes, and green peppers tossed in a homemade Greek dressing. Topped with feta cheese and a grilled pita. Served with an egg, pepperochinis, and olives on the side.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

328 Pennsylvania Ave W

Warren PA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:45 pm
