Poke Ur Way

Poke Ur Way Food Truck is based out if Trenton, MI.

413 Philippians Way

Popular Items

Kiddie (10 & under)$3.00
A Little Extra Love$14.00
Dole Soft Serve$5.00
Mountain Dew$2.00
La Croix Berry$2.00
Tasty Bowl of Goodness$11.00
Regular$5.00
Location

413 Philippians Way

Trenton MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

