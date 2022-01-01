Portland Yacht Club

Crown Jewel

Deckside and baotside delivery! Hop on a boat, put a few miles of salt water behind you and escape to Crown Jewel in Diamond Cove. We are a retreat from the ordinary, tucked away on a tiny island in Casco Bay. We are here to celebrate summer. Crown Jewel is open Thursday and Friday from 12-8, Saturday from 11-8 and Sunday from 11-4. We serve small plates of elevated seafood classics. Our aim is to always be excellent, creative, and casual — never stuffy. Come get your takeout swizzle on (deck side, ferry side or dockside) and flamingle with us all summer long!

