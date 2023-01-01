Prime Bistro
Closed today
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
4031 Arendell St, Morehead City NC 28557
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
4 Corners Diner - Atlantic Beach
No Reviews
100 E Fort Macon Rd. Atlantic Beach, NC 28512
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Morehead City
Dank Burrito - Dank Morehead City
4.5 • 1,482
4135 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557 Morehead City, NC 28557
View restaurant