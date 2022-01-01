Go
Toast
  • /
  • Asheville
  • /
  • The Chop Shop Butchery - Charlotte

The Chop Shop Butchery - Charlotte

Local, Custom, Natural Meats

100 Charlotte Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ground Beef (1lb packs)$7.99
21 day dry-aged Apple Brandy Beef. House blend 85/15% -ish... made from the finest trim from one steer at a time - ground daily.
10/20 Dry Packed Scallops (ea.)$2.99
Chop Shop Bacon (1lb - sliced)$13.49
Our local pastured heritage pork belly house cured and smoked - perfectly sliced.
Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs (4ea., ~1lb pack)$6.89
Springer Mountain Farms Chicken.
No antibiotics, no hormones, flavorful lean protein.
Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts (~1lb ea.)$7.79
Springer Mountain Farms Chicken! Such wonderful flavor! No hormones or antibiotics ever added. ( 2 breast per pack, ~ 1lb.)
Dry Ridge Farms Eggs$6.00
Pastured hens laying high quality eggs. No soy, no dairy, no animal bi-product, non GMO.
BoneLESS Pork Chops (~8oz ea.)$5.75
Local Pasture-raised heritage pork. A lovely cut with a delicious fat cap.
Bavette (~8oz steak)$9.49
21 day dry-aged Apple Brandy Beef.
One of our best selling cuts - delicious medium rare on a grill or in a skillet!
Whole Chicken - Springer Mtn (~ 3.5lbs)$12.99
Springer Mountain Farms chickens are fed NON-GMO PROJECT VERIFIED feed and is AMERICAN HUMANE CERTIFIED.
Verlasso Chilean Salmon$13.50
See full menu

Location

100 Charlotte Street

Asheville NC

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pulp + Sprout

No reviews yet

Juice Bar and Vegan Cafe

The Chop Shop Butchery

No reviews yet

Thank you for ordering with us!

Bone and Broth

No reviews yet

Bone & Broth is Asheville’s neighborhood restaurant in the historic Chestnut Hill area, between Downtown and the Grove Park Inn.
We are casual, and you can enjoy excellent food and craft cocktails in a cozy, comfortable setting.
Come visit us for a delicious menu that literally brings together the neighborhood. We feature exclusive dry-aged cuts from regional farms, fresh baked goods from neighborhood bakeries, as well as a host of local, organic foods.
Our chef serves up a great mix of Southern classics to go with our premium dry-aged steaks, daily specials, handcrafted burgers and fries, and a variety of creative small plates and entrees.
Or just stop by for a drink at our classic mahogany bar— We also have an extensive list of bourbons, local beers on tap, and some amazing craft cocktails.
Whatever brings you through our doors, we can’t wait to welcome you to the neighborhood.

Bargello

No reviews yet

Bargello® is a locally owned Mediterranean-inspired casual fine dining restaurant from Asheville restaurateurs Peter and Martha Pollay occupying the Northeast corner of the Kimpton Hotel Arras.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston