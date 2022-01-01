Go
Corner Kitchen

Come on in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

3 Boston Way • $$

Avg 4.7 (11714 reviews)

Popular Items

CK Corn and Crab Chowder$9.00
Cajun Turkey Sandwich$16.00
Cold Shredded Turkey, Whipped Brie, Fresh Green Apple, Grilled Peach Chutney, Toasted Annie's Sourdough Bread
Corn & Crab Fritters$17.00
Cherry-Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop$38.00
Beeler’s Farms Heritage Pork, Black Eyed Peas and Chopped Collards,
Hoe Cake, Cajun Honey Butter, Crispy Frites
Mini Mighty Sammy$10.00
Beef or Grilled Chicken, Tomato Aioli, Lettuce, Brioche Bun, Choice of Side
Salmon & Beet Tatare$18.00
House Smoked Salmon, Beet Tartare, Dill, Fried Capers, Endive Cup,
Lusty Monk-Caper Aioli, Endive Slaw, Edible Flower
Shrimp & Grits$21.00
Peppered NC Shrimp, Benton’s Ham, Roasted Pepper Medley, Corn, Stewed Tomatoes, Creole Butter, Stone Ground Cheddar Grits, Scallions
Biltmore Village Reuben$15.00
House Cooked Corned Beef, Griddled Toasted Rye, Melted Swiss, Braised Sauerkraut, and Homemade 1000 Island Dressing, Choice of Side
Kids Vittles$10.00
Choice of Grilled Chicken or Shrimp, Green Beans
Brasstown Burger$16.00
Big (8 oz.) Burger, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Lettuce, Bun, with Choice of Side
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Contactless Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3 Boston Way

Asheville NC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
