Public Greens

Public Greens Ripple is open for Dinning room seating. Online ordering pickup on the Monon side of the building. Walk-ups accepted. Patio is opening for dining.

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

900 E 64th Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (408 reviews)

Popular Items

Add One Egg Ala Carte$2.00
Biscuits & Gravy$8.00
Cheddar biscuits, Mushroom Gravy, Scallions
(Add Sausage +$2)
Simple Greens Salad (V, GF)$5.00
Lemon Tahini Dressing, Parsley, Mint, Spring Salad Mix
Kale Caesar (V, GF)$6.00
Pickled Red Onion, Carrot, Fried Chickpeas
Potato Salad (GF)$3.00
Thick Cut Bacon Ala Carte$4.00
Breakfast Sandwich$14.00
PG pastrami, dijon, soft scrambled egg, challah bun
Half Avocado (V, GF)$2.00
Fries (GF)$5.00
Garlic, Parsley, Spicy Ketchup Aioli
Grilled Cabbage (GF)$5.00
Smoked & Grilled, Rustic Churri, Feta
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

900 E 64th Street

Indianapolis IN

Sunday9:50 am - 3:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:15 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:15 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 7:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

