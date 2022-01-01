Go
Toast

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd

Delicious Mexican food from a food truck in the beautiful Cosmic garden!

FRENCH FRIES

121 Pickle Rd • $

Avg 4.3 (329 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak Taco$3.85
Tender beef sirloin steak bits with grilled onion and poblano peppers
Migas Taco$3.75
Crunchy corn chips, eggs, tomato, onion, jalapenos and cheese
Quesadilla Taco$5.15
A toasted flour tortilla with melted cheese folded as a taco and stuffed with your choice of meat or vegetables
Taco Don Chago$3.75
Cheese, beans, bacon and avocado
Creamy Serrano Green
Taco Bueno$3.75
Egg, chorizo, potato and cheese
Chicken Taco$3.85
Grilled chicken fajitas with grilled onion and poblanos
Roja
Al Pastor Taco$3.85
Marinated pork with pineapple fresh onion and cilantro.
$1.99 SPECIAL ON TACO TUESDAY AFTER 4pm
Make your Own$1.80
Create your own taco. Choose two ingredients minimum.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

121 Pickle Rd

Austin TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Summer Moon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Habana SoCo Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come Relax in One of Our Tropical Cabanas While Sipping on a Mojito!

04 Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sonny Chub's Premium Pies

No reviews yet

Pizzas, Subs, Pub Food

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston