Puesto La Jolla

Trophy Tacos. Perfect Margaritas. Artisan Spaces. Puesto successfully mixes a casual attitude with an original twist on Mexican food in an upscale and unique environment. We use the freshest and highest quality ingredients. We're the 3x Tacolandia winner for Best Taco and we strive to always live up to that.

1026 Wall St

Popular Items

Herb Lime Rice$5.00
steamed with epazote & cilantro (GF, V)
Chicken al Pastor Burrito$17.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, braised chicken, hibiscus & chipotle tinga, piña habanero pico, herb lime rice, and avocado. Served with a side of jalisco salsa and avocado tomatillo salsa.
Carnitas Bowl$22.00
traditionally braised pork (GF), herb lime rice, black beans, esquite, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, guacamole, salsa fresca
Classic Guacamole$13.00
avocado, cilantro, onion, fresh squeezed lime & orange, chile habanero (GF, V+)
Taco Plate
Filet Mignon Burrito$21.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, marinated filet mignon, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of jalisco salsa and spicy pistachio serrano salsa.
Kids Taco Plate$10.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans
-Chips & Salsa
served with salsa molcajete (GF, V+)
Mexican Chopped$15.00
Market baby lettuce, corn, cilantro, black beans, roasted peppers, watermelon radish, avocado, mango pico, Cotija cheese, citrus vinaigrette (GF,V)
Taco Plate
Location

1026 Wall St

La Jolla CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
