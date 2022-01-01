Go
Queen Bee Coffee Company

local, small batch coffee roaster & cafe where coffee is delicious, food is hand-crafted & relationships drive all we do... come sit a spell with us.

58 Griffin St • $

Avg 5 (53 reviews)

Popular Items

Latte
two espresso shots and steamed milk
Panama Joe$3.40
QBs Signature Iced Coffee! Cold brewed coffee with caramel & vanilla mousse flavors
Chai Tea Latte$3.50
Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans$1.15
per ounce
Drip Coffee$2.00
Black Iced$3.25
our flash brewed iced coffee
Muffin$2.25
daily flavor varies - banana nut, lemon poppyseed, cranberry orange, blueberry or morning glory (carrot cake with walnuts) - This is sort of like Vegas.. you might get lucky and get your favorite flavor but you might not.
Green Tea Lemonade$3.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.25
secret recipe chocolate chip cookies "as big as your face"
Scone$1.95
daily flavor varies - apple cinnamon, brown sugar cinnamon, chocolate chunk, white chocolate raspberry or blueberry - This is sort of like Vegas.. you might get lucky and get your favorite flavor but you might not.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

58 Griffin St

Mc Donough GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
