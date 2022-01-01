Go
Toast

Parlay Grill & Catering

Come in and enjoy!

105 N Broad Street

No reviews yet

Location

105 N Broad Street

Griffith IN

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

New Oberpfalz Brewing

No reviews yet

Tap Room of New Oberpfalz. Full food menu - order online for food and beer pickup or visit us in person.

State Line Pizza

No reviews yet

Pizza, pasta, sandwiches and more!
Serving the midwest since 1957.
Dine-in, carry-out, delivery

State Line Pizza

No reviews yet

Pizza, pasta, sandwiches and more!
Serving the midwest since 1957.
Dine-in, carry-out, delivery

El Salto

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston