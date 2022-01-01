Go
Main pic

Jalapenos

Open today 11:00 AM - 1:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

200 US-41

Schererville, IN 46375

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am

Location

200 US-41, Schererville IN 46375

Directions

Nearby restaurants

State Line Pizza

No reviews yet

Pizza, pasta, sandwiches and more!
Serving the midwest since 1957.
Dine-in, carry-out, delivery

El Salto

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Region Ale

No reviews yet

Welcome to Online Ordering! Special Daily/Seasonal menus are at the bottom of the menu. For gift card purchases, please use the links on the top right portion of the page. Enjoy your food and see you soon!

Dante's House of Pizza

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Jalapenos

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston